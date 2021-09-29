News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Speeding cars in cycle lane near school prompts review

person

Charlotte Moore

Published: 4:30 PM September 29, 2021   
Woodbridge Road cycle path

Concerns have been raised about cars driving in the cycle lane at speed in Woodbridge Road. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A review will be carried out after concerns about speeding motorists driving in a cycle lane near an Ipswich primary school.

Robert Williams, who is a Woodbridge Road resident, said vehicles use the cycle lane to avoid the road's speed bump and drive "too quickly" prompting him to raise concerns before someone was hurt or killed.

The lane begins just after the junction to Argyle Road and continues to the traffic lights outside St Helen's Primary School, with the pavements getting busy during school drop off and pick up time.

Mr Williams said he did not want it to "take someone getting killed for something to change." 

Woodbridge Road cycle path PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk County Council said it will carry a review into the concerns in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said motorists driving in cycle lanes were committing "a dangerous and selfish action". 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Williams, who formerly worked in the police, said: "I walk down there every day with my dog and have noticed it happening a lot - people are driving too quickly, moving into the cycle lane to avoid the speed bump so they can stay fast enough to beat the lights. 

"The other day I had to step into cycle lane to avoid people who were walking on the path and a car came in and just missed me. 

Woodbridge Road cycle path PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Concerns have been raised about cars driving in the cycle lane at speed in Woodbridge Road. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

  1. 1 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
  2. 2 Teenager jailed for 'worst example of dangerous driving'
  3. 3 Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool
  1. 4 'Great fun' – Ipswich shipbuilder walks red carpet for new James Bond film
  2. 5 Pussycat Doll on a mission to get Suffolk children dancing after lockdown
  3. 6 'Repulsive' child rapist's sentence cut by almost three years on appeal
  4. 7 Cinnabon chain coming to A14 service station
  5. 8 Lorry crash closes part of A14 overnight
  6. 9 Mum's plea after 'traumatic' experience of contraceptive coil fitting
  7. 10 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

"That's when parents who'd seen how close I'd been to being hit came up and shared how worried they are about it. A car could lose control and these pavements get very busy, especially around pick-up and drop-off times. 

"It really feels like only a matter of time, but I've gone to the police, to highways, to the council and haven't gotten anywhere. I don't want it to take someone getting killed for something to change." 

After being contacted by this paper, A Suffolk County Council spokesman said that a review would be carried out to see if amendments to the road layout are needed. 

The spokesman said: "The speed bump was installed in recent years in conjunction with a new 20mph speed limit. In light of the concerns the county council will review the road layout and consider whether any amendments are warranted." 

A police spokesman added: "Drivers who enter cycle lanes whilst driving are committing a dangerous and selfish action and they should stop this habit before someone is seriously injured or killed.” 

Woodbridge Road cycle path PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Concerns have been raised about cars driving in the cycle lane at speed in Woodbridge Road. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

St Helen's Primary School was contacted for comment. 

Have you noticed dangerous driving outside St Helen's Primary - or any other school in town? Get in touch at suffolk.editors@archant.co.uk.

Suffolk County Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich

A14

Police find cannabis growing by the side of A14

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Former Teachers who lived in Ipswich have left £2 million to charities Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obituary

'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Pastor Tom Scrivens at the newly opened Hope Centre Church.

Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The wallet was stolen from the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Aldi store in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon