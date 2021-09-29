Speeding cars in cycle lane near school prompts review

Published: 4:30 PM September 29, 2021

A review will be carried out after concerns about speeding motorists driving in a cycle lane near an Ipswich primary school.

Robert Williams, who is a Woodbridge Road resident, said vehicles use the cycle lane to avoid the road's speed bump and drive "too quickly" prompting him to raise concerns before someone was hurt or killed.

The lane begins just after the junction to Argyle Road and continues to the traffic lights outside St Helen's Primary School, with the pavements getting busy during school drop off and pick up time.

Mr Williams said he did not want it to "take someone getting killed for something to change."

Suffolk County Council said it will carry a review into the concerns in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said motorists driving in cycle lanes were committing "a dangerous and selfish action".

Mr Williams, who formerly worked in the police, said: "I walk down there every day with my dog and have noticed it happening a lot - people are driving too quickly, moving into the cycle lane to avoid the speed bump so they can stay fast enough to beat the lights.

"The other day I had to step into cycle lane to avoid people who were walking on the path and a car came in and just missed me.

"That's when parents who'd seen how close I'd been to being hit came up and shared how worried they are about it. A car could lose control and these pavements get very busy, especially around pick-up and drop-off times.

"It really feels like only a matter of time, but I've gone to the police, to highways, to the council and haven't gotten anywhere. I don't want it to take someone getting killed for something to change."

After being contacted by this paper, A Suffolk County Council spokesman said that a review would be carried out to see if amendments to the road layout are needed.

The spokesman said: "The speed bump was installed in recent years in conjunction with a new 20mph speed limit. In light of the concerns the county council will review the road layout and consider whether any amendments are warranted."

A police spokesman added: "Drivers who enter cycle lanes whilst driving are committing a dangerous and selfish action and they should stop this habit before someone is seriously injured or killed.”

St Helen's Primary School was contacted for comment.

