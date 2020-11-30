Published: 2:51 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 8:42 PM December 7, 2020

A man has died following a collision in Trimley last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A cyclist in his 60s has died several days after a serious collision with a lorry on the A14 Trimley roundabout.

Emergency services were called at 10.45am on Thursday, November 26 to reports of a collision involving an Iveco lorry and a bicycle in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip.

The cyclist – a man aged in his 60s - was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance with serious injuries, but died there on Sunday, November 29.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Any witnesses to the collision – including anyone who may have dashcam footage – is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 98 of November 26.”

