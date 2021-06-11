Published: 8:08 AM June 11, 2021

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a grey Peugeot on Valley Road in Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene just before 6.40am this morning (June 11).

The cyclist has been taken to hospital in an ambulance, but the extent of injuries are not yet known.

The road remains closed between Westerfield Road and Henley Road.

Officers are still at the scene of the crash.