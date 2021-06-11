News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist taken to hospital after Ipswich crash leaves road closed

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:08 AM June 11, 2021   
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a car on Valley Road in Ipswich

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a car on Valley Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a grey Peugeot on Valley Road in Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene just before 6.40am this morning (June 11).

The cyclist has been taken to hospital in an ambulance, but the extent of injuries are not yet known. 

The road remains closed between Westerfield Road and Henley Road. 

Officers are still at the scene of the crash. 

