News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

First ever Youth Takeover day coming to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 12:00 PM July 4, 2022
DanceEast will host their first ever Youth Takeover day, with lots on offer for people to enjoy

DanceEast will host their first ever Youth Takeover day, with lots on offer for people to enjoy - Credit: Rachel Cherry

DanceEast is to host their first ever Youth Takeover event, offering a range of activities and shows throughout the day.

Held at Jerwood DanceHouse on Ipswich Waterfront, young people have come together and created an event for other young people.

On offer throughout the day, will be art exhibitions from local young artists, drag performances, breakdancing and African drumming workshops, and a chance to explore the green screen studio, and be part of digital art.

On offer will be an art exhibition, workshops and a DJ

On offer will be an art exhibition, workshops and a DJ - Credit: DanceEast

The event will put young people from the local community at its heart, with space to express their identity and creativity.

Sophie Lander, producer at DanceEast, said: "This day is all about handing over the reins, giving young people in Ipswich a voice and a platform to express themselves.

"We can't wait to throw open our doors and invite local families and young people into the building to have fun and get creative."

Jerwood DanceHouse will host the DanceEast Youth Takeover day on Saturday July 3.

Jerwood DanceHouse will host the DanceEast Youth Takeover day on Saturday July 3. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The event will be held at Jerwood DanceHouse in Ipswich on Saturday, July 9 between 10am-4pm, and is free to attend.

Arts & Culture
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Sarah-Louise Netherwood was jailed for five years and seven months at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman jailed for having sex with Ipswich schoolboy

Jane Hunt

person
Police are looking to identify this man after an incident in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Police launch appeal to identify man after incident in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Burns, 47, of Swallow Road, Ipswich, admitted seven sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court.

Animal sex charges against Kesgrave vet dropped, but child images admitted

Jane Hunt

person
Azgan Goshi, Sarah-Louise Netherwood and Klisman Toci are among the criminals jailed in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon