First ever Youth Takeover day coming to Ipswich

DanceEast will host their first ever Youth Takeover day, with lots on offer for people to enjoy - Credit: Rachel Cherry

DanceEast is to host their first ever Youth Takeover event, offering a range of activities and shows throughout the day.

Held at Jerwood DanceHouse on Ipswich Waterfront, young people have come together and created an event for other young people.

On offer throughout the day, will be art exhibitions from local young artists, drag performances, breakdancing and African drumming workshops, and a chance to explore the green screen studio, and be part of digital art.

On offer will be an art exhibition, workshops and a DJ - Credit: DanceEast

The event will put young people from the local community at its heart, with space to express their identity and creativity.

Sophie Lander, producer at DanceEast, said: "This day is all about handing over the reins, giving young people in Ipswich a voice and a platform to express themselves.

"We can't wait to throw open our doors and invite local families and young people into the building to have fun and get creative."

Jerwood DanceHouse will host the DanceEast Youth Takeover day on Saturday July 3. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The event will be held at Jerwood DanceHouse in Ipswich on Saturday, July 9 between 10am-4pm, and is free to attend.