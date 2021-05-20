News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Growing concern for missing boy seen cycling away on CCTV

Tom Potter

Published: 6:35 PM May 20, 2021   
Photos of missing boy Danny Fisher

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage boy who went missing from home in Barham, near Claydon, on Wednesday afternoon.

Danny Fisher was reported missing to police later the same evening.

The 15-year-old was captured on CCTV at about 5pm, getting on his bike to cycle away.

Police have urged anyone who may have seen a teenager matching his description to get in touch, and believe he may have travelled some distance from his home since being seen leaving on his bike.

Suffolk Constabulary said officers had been carrying out extensive searches in the Barham area, including checking woodland, open spaces, parks and bridleways.

Danny is described as white, 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe, a grey-coloured raincoat and a cycle helmet.

He may also be riding a blue suspension mountain bike and carrying a grey rucksack.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Danny as he has now been missing since Wednesday afternoon, when he was captured on CCTV at approximately 5pm getting on his bike to cycle away.

“Since Danny was reported missing, we have been carrying out extensive searches in and around the Barham and wider area. As part of this, officers have been checking woodlands, open spaces, parks and bridleways, among other places.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen a teenager matching his description or similar, to let us know. We know he was on a bike so may have travelled some distance from his home since then.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Danny, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk police on 999, quoting CAD 324 of May 19.

