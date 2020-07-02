E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man dragged ex through broken glass and snapped her ankle

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 02 July 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who snapped his ex-partner’s ankle after dragging her through broken glass has avoided jail.

Darren Moyes was handed a suspended sentence after admitting causing grievous bodily harm without intent at Ipswich Crown Court.

Moyes, 46, of Lakeside Road, Ipswich, attacked the woman on February 12 after mixing alcohol with medication prescribed for a spinal injury.

The court heard how he smothered the woman with a pillow and threw a metal picture frame at her, before dragging her through broken glass and forcing her outside, where he stamped on her ankle.

Moyes, who was on remand at Norwich prison, was handed an 18-month jail term, suspended for two years, with a six-month curfew and 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also served with an indefinite restraining order, preventing any contact with the victim until a further order rules otherwise.

The freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge for women experiencing domestic abuse, their family, friends, and others calling on their behalf, is available on 0808 2000 247.

