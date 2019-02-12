Heavy Showers

Kevin Beattie: Historic pictures from Ipswich Town legend’s career

PUBLISHED: 12:10 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 28 February 2019

Kevin Beattie and his newborn baby Picture: OWEN HINES

Kevin Beattie and his newborn baby Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

Today we take a look back at the Ipswich town legend Kevin Beattie and his sporting legacy.

Kevin Beattie receives presents alongside Bobby Robson in 1982 Picture: ARCHANTKevin Beattie receives presents alongside Bobby Robson in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

The Beat was signed to Ipswich Town Football Club by Bobby Robson at the age of 15. Ron Gray, the chief scout at Ipswich Town, was told by Robson: “If you miss him, you’ve lost your job”.

Beattie spent most of his career at Ipswich Town and during his time at the club the team won the FA cup and the UEFA cup.

He was named the FA’s Young Player of the Year in 1972-73.

Beattie not only played for Ipswich but he played for England as well, in the under-23 team and then the first team.

Kevin Beattie alongside team-mate Allan Hunter Picture: ARCHANTKevin Beattie alongside team-mate Allan Hunter Picture: ARCHANT

Robson described him as the best England player he had ever seen.

Good friends Beattie and Allan Hunter played together at ITFC and he described Kevin as being “in the same class as George Best”.

Beattie made 296 appearances for the club, and is still known as one of the most thought after players at ITFC.

