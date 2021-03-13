Dead porpoise found on beach
Published: 1:23 PM March 13, 2021
A porpoise has been found washed up on a Suffolk beach.
The marine animal was found on Felixstowe beach on Friday by a walker.
Alison Sheeran was walking her dog near the beach when she spotted the creature.
"I posted a picture on Felixstowe residents Facebook page because I knew someone would know who to report it as there have been others recently," said Ms Sheeran.
"Within minutes the coastguard had seen my post and contacted me for a location, which was easy to give them."
It is not clear what caused the porpoise to end up on the beach.
The porpoise was later dealt with by Felixstowe Coastguard.
