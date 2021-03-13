News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Dead porpoise found on beach

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:23 PM March 13, 2021   
Dead porpoise on Felixstowe beach

A dead porpoise was found washed up on Felixstowe beach - Credit: Alison Sheeran

A porpoise has been found washed up on a Suffolk beach. 

The marine animal was found on Felixstowe beach on Friday by a walker. 

Alison Sheeran was walking her dog near the beach when she spotted the creature. 

"I posted a picture on Felixstowe residents Facebook page because I knew someone would know who to report it as there have been others recently," said Ms Sheeran. 

"Within minutes the coastguard had seen my post and contacted me for a location, which was easy to give them."

You may also want to watch:

It is not clear what caused the porpoise to end up on the beach. 

The porpoise was later dealt with by Felixstowe Coastguard. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to parking system at Ipswich Hospital
  2. 2 Work set to start on new Ipswich retail park after plans given green light
  3. 3 Suffolk landmark's demolition to feature on TV's Scrap Kings
  1. 4 Woman admits causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving
  2. 5 Woman jailed for stealing perfume from Boots in Ipswich
  3. 6 Woman taken to hospital after car leaves road near Ipswich
  4. 7 Tributes paid to much-loved shopkeeper who was town's mayor three times
  5. 8 Man with 'unenviable record' is jailed for biting police
  6. 9 Residents' anger at 'incredibly loud' noise from 100-home development
  7. 10 Were you a regular at the Royal George in Ipswich back in the 1970s?
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus McKenzie Carlyle Close, Ipswich

'About as low as you can get' – burglar raided Ipswich home as victims...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught

Coronavirus

Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Upthorpe Wood in Stanton at night lit by fairy lights

Food and Drink

Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Rushmere Hall Primary School headteacher Paul Fykin leading the outdoor disco

Disco! Ipswich school hosts dance party to welcome back pupils

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus