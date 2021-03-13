Published: 1:23 PM March 13, 2021

A dead porpoise was found washed up on Felixstowe beach - Credit: Alison Sheeran

A porpoise has been found washed up on a Suffolk beach.

The marine animal was found on Felixstowe beach on Friday by a walker.

Alison Sheeran was walking her dog near the beach when she spotted the creature.

"I posted a picture on Felixstowe residents Facebook page because I knew someone would know who to report it as there have been others recently," said Ms Sheeran.

"Within minutes the coastguard had seen my post and contacted me for a location, which was easy to give them."

It is not clear what caused the porpoise to end up on the beach.

The porpoise was later dealt with by Felixstowe Coastguard.



