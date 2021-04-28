News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Will Ipswich Debenhams sale herald reopening of former BHS?

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:30 AM April 28, 2021   
Former BHS in Ipswich

Sports Direct is expected to move into the former BHS store in the Butter Market street in Ipswich later this year. - Credit: Paul Geater

News that Ipswich's Debenhams store has been bought by developers expected to find a new use for it has boosted hopes that the former BHS in the Butter Market will reopen later this year.

The BHS building has been bought by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley and is expected to be fitted out in the summer. Structural alterations to the building were carried out last autumn.

Ipswich Central chief executive Paul Clement said there had been fears Mr Ashley could have swooped in and bought the Debenhams store and leave the former BHS - which has been empty since 2016 - unoccupied.

Mr Clement said: "Hopefully we will get the best of both worlds now - a high quality redevelopment of the Debenhams store and a new use for the old BHS store. That would be a win-win for the town."

The new store in the Butter Market is expected to be completed and open for business later in the year. As well as Sports Direct, it will also have space for Mr Ashley's Flannels and USC brands. There is also speculation that it could stock clothes from his Jack Wills range after its standalone shop in Tavern Street closed last year.

The Carr Street Sports Direct store is expected to close when the former BHS reopens.




Most Read

  1. 1 A14 carriageway reopened after lorry fuel tank ruptures
  2. 2 First picture of Richard Day killer released
  3. 3 Major new depot could bring 180 jobs to Ipswich
  1. 4 Teenager who killed man outside Ipswich takeaway is jailed
  2. 5 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
  3. 6 Investigations continue after woman found with stab wounds near Ipswich
  4. 7 Three arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Ipswich house fire
  5. 8 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
  6. 9 Mapped: The 116 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  7. 10 Hospital Covid outbreak a 'wake-up call' for continuing social distancing, Suffolk leaders warn
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton. A cordon remains i

Suffolk Live | Updated

Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Pub-goers in Ipswich among country's biggest spenders after lockdown

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Four fire crews were called to the fire in the Whitton area of Ipswich

Ipswich Live | Updated

Firefighters called to Ipswich solar panel fire

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
There are delays of up to one hour due to the crash on the A14 at Copdock

Updated

Long delays on A14 after lorry's fuel tank ruptured in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus