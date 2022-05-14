News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire crews and a boat attempt to rescue deer from water near Stoke Quay

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:37 PM May 14, 2022
Updated: 1:49 PM May 14, 2022
Suffolk Fire and Rescue are currently working to rescue a deer which has become trapped in the River Orwell

Five fire crews and a boat are currently trying to rescue a deer stuck in the water at Stoke Quay.

Four crews from Ipswich Princes Street and a crew from Ipswich East are on both sides of the water trying to rescue the creature which has become trapped in the river. A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said a boat is also currently being prepared to help with the operation.

Fire officers were working their way along the banks using a thermal imaging camera to search for animal's heat signature in the cold water of the river.

Crews are currently preparing a boat to rescue the animal

With help from the harbour master, crews spotted the animal in the water close to the lock gates near Ship Launch Road.

Attempts are currently underway to retrieve the deer.  

More on this as it develops

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

