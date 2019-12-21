Will Felixstowe seafront restaurant open again in the new year?

The former Delphine's Diner on Felixstowe seafront Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

New tenants are being sought for a seafront restaurant which closed just over a year after opening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Caroline and Pete Tuffrey, owners at Delphine's Diner with their staff at Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT Caroline and Pete Tuffrey, owners at Delphine's Diner with their staff at Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Retro American-style eatery Delphine's Diner closed suddenly and unexpectedly in the autumn after a summer season serving Felixstowe's visitors and residents.

It was opened by husband-and-wife team Peter and Caroline Tuffrey who had already been running a successful similar cafe in Aldeburgh High Street for five years.

Initially when the restaurant in Undercliff Road West closed a hand written sign on the door said it had been shut for: "A bit of a spruce up."

Later it became clear it would not be re-opening.

Seafront restaurant Delphine's Diner, 91-93 Undercliff Road, has closed suddenly and is now to let with agents Penn Commercial. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Seafront restaurant Delphine's Diner, 91-93 Undercliff Road, has closed suddenly and is now to let with agents Penn Commercial. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A sign in the window, from landlords Colwyn Developments Ltd, said the lease had been forfeited due to "non payment of rent and service charge".

Mayor of Felixstowe, and local businessman, Nick Barber said: "It is very sad that it hasn't worked out for them.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a bit bemusing as in the main the seafront area did very well this summer.

The impressive entrance to Delphine's Diner on Felixstowe seafront Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL The impressive entrance to Delphine's Diner on Felixstowe seafront Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

"It is very sad to see anything closing when Aldeburgh has done so well.

"Hopefully it won't be empty for long. I think Felixstowe has a good mix of restaurants and there is always room for something a bit different and new.

"I would be surprised if it is empty for a long time."

The premises were until a few years ago the town's Tourist Information Centre but became surplus to requirements when the then Suffolk Coastal District Council decided to change the way it promoted tourism, moving the service mostly online.

The beautiful 1930s building - one of the last Art Deco properties on the resort's seafront - has been many things over the years, including an ice cream parlour and tea room in the 1930s to 1960s.

Mr and Mrs Tuffrey's 110 seater restaurant created an authentic vintage look with most of the accessories and fittings original from the 1940s and 1950s.

The building is now available to let through agents Penn Commercial, whose Paul Keen said: "We have taken the premises back from the tenant. We are looking for a new tenant and it is available now. It is available for £25,000 plus VAT."

The 2,100 sq ft restaurant has prime position overlooking the prom and the sea.