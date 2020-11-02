E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

02 November, 2020 - 16:30
Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A checkout operator became hooked on stealing household goods after mis-scanning a barcode while working on the till at Home Bargains in Ipswich.

Demi Hart had a spotless criminal record before being convicted of stealing hundreds of pounds worth of items from the Suffolk Retail Park store earlier this year.

Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard how the shop assistant deliberately mis-scanned items selected from the shelves by her partner, Ben Gorman, on 10 separate occasions.

Hart, 26, and Gorman, 32, both of Bramford Road, each admitted 10 counts of theft – in Hart’s case, by an employee – at an earlier hearing on September 30.

Gorman was handed 60 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order and told to repay half the value of items stolen over the course of 17 days.

Hart returned to court on Monday following a pre-sentence report by the probation service.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett told the court: “The defendant was employed by Home Bargains on the checkouts.

“An arrangement was made whereby her partner selected a number of items, which she would pass through the scanner with the barcode covered, preventing most items from registering on the till.

“This was a clear breach of trust.”

Mr Ablett said Hart was immediately sacked after a store supervisor discovered the scam and alerted the manager but not before £464.13 of items were stolen on six days between January 19 and February 5.

Lyndon Davies, mitigating, said Hart candidly accepted the offences and was very remorseful, adding: “In her first week at Home Bargains, her partner bought items and got home to notice one hadn’t been scanned or paid for.

“Unfortunately, Miss Hart made the decision that, on the next occasion, she would do it deliberately.

“She then became a little bit addicted stealing things for the family home as a way of helping with financial struggles. These were not luxury items.”

Mr Davies said the subsequent repercussions had taken their toll on Hart’s mental health, and that she was currently off work and in receipt of employment support.

Hart was handed a 12-month community order, with up to 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and told to repay Home Bargains £232.06.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New Felixstowe port boss starts work amid VBS complaints from hauliers

The Port of Felixstowe could bid for cash from a £200m government pot to help with the Brexit transition Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas - but town centre boss warns of “devastation”

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports club land with plans for ‘modern’ homes still up for sale

An architect's impression of the new town houses for Ipswich Sports Club. Picture: HOLLINS ARCHITECTS

New ‘welfare hub’ to be built in town park

Plans for a 'welfare hub' at Felixstowe's Seaton Park have been approved by East Suffolk Council, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New Felixstowe port boss starts work amid VBS complaints from hauliers

The Port of Felixstowe could bid for cash from a £200m government pot to help with the Brexit transition Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas - but town centre boss warns of “devastation”

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports club land with plans for ‘modern’ homes still up for sale

An architect's impression of the new town houses for Ipswich Sports Club. Picture: HOLLINS ARCHITECTS

New ‘welfare hub’ to be built in town park

Plans for a 'welfare hub' at Felixstowe's Seaton Park have been approved by East Suffolk Council, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas - but town centre boss warns of “devastation”

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: Please Marcus, watch the Wembley 200 film and get inspired!

Karl Fuller says Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, left, and everyone at the club should watch our Wembley 2000 documentary Picture: STEVE WALLER

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Struggling families to benefit from £5million Christmas partnership with Waitrose and John Lewis

Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence said the county will benefit from a partnership with Waitrose and John Lewis Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Hospitals forced to install shelters and bins after smokers ignore rules

Thousands of cigarette butts have been left on a footpath between Ipswich Hospital and Copleston High School by smokers Picture: JASON ALEXANDER