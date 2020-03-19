E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Details for new 1,100 home garden village revealed after project given green light

PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 March 2020

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

Further details of a 1,100 home garden suburb in Ipswich have been revealed a week after plans were given the go ahead by council officers.

Plans for Henley Gate development were revealed to resedents at a meeting. Picture: ARCHANTPlans for Henley Gate development were revealed to resedents at a meeting. Picture: ARCHANT

Outline planning permission for the application, which would see more than 1,000 homes built by developer Crest Nicholson on their Henley Gate site, was granted last week after Ipswich Borough Council and the housing company agreed on section 106 payments.

However, before construction can go ahead, a list of conditions must be met.

In new papers presented to the borough council, highway designs, car parking strategies and housing plans for the first phase of construction have been revealed.

The first phase will see 136 two, three and four bed homes built off Henley Road. It is the initial stage of the garden suburb which will eventually make up around a third of 3,500 homes planned for the area by East Suffolk District Council.

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTHHenley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

The highways plans will be most under scrutiny from locals who have apposed the new homes.

At a meeting at Ipswich Sports Club in January, residents voiced their concerns over the impact the new homes will have on the road system.

You may also want to watch:

At the meeting a local resident called Dez, who did not want to give his surname, said that road infrastructure was his main complaint.

Plans for Henley Gate development were revealed to resedents at a meeting. Picture: ARCHANTPlans for Henley Gate development were revealed to resedents at a meeting. Picture: ARCHANT

He said: “I don’t think the road network can sustain the number of cars which will come with the new houses.

“The council have said that Henley Road has capacity but all you need to do is to drive along there between half seven and eight and it can be carnage.”

The new papers show access to the site is as planned, with a main entrance stemming from Henley for the initial phase of construction.

A spokesman for Crest Nicholson said: “We’ve worked closely with Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk Highways to create a proposal that addresses local needs and are delighted planning for Henley Gate has now been approved.

“The development will deliver a new country park, primary school and neighbourhood centre, as well as significant contributions to the local infrastructure – cementing our investment in the area and commitment to delivering thriving communities that are sensitive to the local environment.”

Most Read

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of new coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 13 Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Most Read

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of new coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 13 Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fewer trains on Greater Anglia because of coronavirus crisis from Monday

Greater Anglia is to join other operators in reducing rail services from Monday. Picture; STEVE W

Details for new 1,100 home garden village revealed after project given green light

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of new coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 13 Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

The Friday pub quiz, March 20th, 2020 Keeping calm and carry on quizzing

Keep calm and carry on quizzing
Drive 24