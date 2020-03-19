Details for new 1,100 home garden village revealed after project given green light

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Further details of a 1,100 home garden suburb in Ipswich have been revealed a week after plans were given the go ahead by council officers.

Plans for Henley Gate development were revealed to resedents at a meeting. Picture: ARCHANT Plans for Henley Gate development were revealed to resedents at a meeting. Picture: ARCHANT

Outline planning permission for the application, which would see more than 1,000 homes built by developer Crest Nicholson on their Henley Gate site, was granted last week after Ipswich Borough Council and the housing company agreed on section 106 payments.

However, before construction can go ahead, a list of conditions must be met.

In new papers presented to the borough council, highway designs, car parking strategies and housing plans for the first phase of construction have been revealed.

The first phase will see 136 two, three and four bed homes built off Henley Road. It is the initial stage of the garden suburb which will eventually make up around a third of 3,500 homes planned for the area by East Suffolk District Council.

The highways plans will be most under scrutiny from locals who have apposed the new homes.

At a meeting at Ipswich Sports Club in January, residents voiced their concerns over the impact the new homes will have on the road system.

At the meeting a local resident called Dez, who did not want to give his surname, said that road infrastructure was his main complaint.

He said: “I don’t think the road network can sustain the number of cars which will come with the new houses.

“The council have said that Henley Road has capacity but all you need to do is to drive along there between half seven and eight and it can be carnage.”

The new papers show access to the site is as planned, with a main entrance stemming from Henley for the initial phase of construction.

A spokesman for Crest Nicholson said: “We’ve worked closely with Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk Highways to create a proposal that addresses local needs and are delighted planning for Henley Gate has now been approved.

“The development will deliver a new country park, primary school and neighbourhood centre, as well as significant contributions to the local infrastructure – cementing our investment in the area and commitment to delivering thriving communities that are sensitive to the local environment.”