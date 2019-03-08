'My daughter is a mircale', says mum of teenager who 'died' five times

An Ipswich teenager who defied all odds after her heart stopped beating five times in hospital has opened up about her ordeal.

Casey Davies, 17, was found unconscious and fitting by her mother Tara on May 9, struggling to breathe while her brain was starved of the sugar her diabetic body desperately needed.

The type one diabetic was rushed to hospital and put into an induced coma in a bid to keep her alive, after doctors discovered she was suffering from septicaemia, pleurisy and pneumonia.

"It was so scary," she said. "I was feeling ill the day before but people told me I was fine - and then I woke up in the hospital.

"It has completely changed my life."

Casey later experienced hallucinations caused by a combination of her diabetes and the medication she was on, they were so bad that she believed the devil was trying to take her away.

Her family was told to prepare for the worst as her chances of survival sunk lower - but against all odds, she made it through.

Tara, 39, said: "What we went through as a family was a horrible affair.

"Her heart had stopped five times - I remember being hurried out of the room as they rushed to save her life.

"The greatest ending we could have seen at the time was that she would pull through but be in a vegetative state. They didn't think she would make it."

But battling infection was not the end of her journey as the Bury St Edmunds-born teenager had to learn to walk, talk and eat all over again.

Casey added: "My throat was so swollen from all of the feeding tubes that I just couldn't eat at all, I was so petrified that I wouldn't be able to eat again.

"I had to learn how to do everything all over again, re-learning how to walk was the most horrible thing imaginable. It could be so painful.

"I am really scared still because of my diabetes - all of this started from me just feeling unwell."

Now, seven months after her ordeal, Casey - who lives in supported housing - plans to brave the shave to raise money for the critical care team at West Suffolk Hospital.

Her mum added: "With all the horrible things and hatred going on in this world, what people need is something to believe in.

"My daughter Casey is a miracle, and the fantastic staff at our amazing NHS workers are heroes."

Those interested in donating to her cause should visit her GoFundMe page here.