Fundraiser Dianne sells jam to help hedgehog charity
Ipswich electricity worker Dianne Laws has helped raise funds for a Suffolk hedgehog charity.
Dianne sold jam to friends and colleagues at UK Power Networks before lockdown to raise money for Stowmarket-based Suffolk Prickles Hedgehog Rescue.
The 64-year-old said: “I first became interested in hedgehogs after having one live in my garden for more than four years, and just love them as animals.
“I generated more than £120 from selling about 50 jars of jam I made from blackberries I picked from the woodland near where I live on the outskirts of Ipswich.
"My company then added a further £100 to that through a funding match scheme."
She added: “The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for so many charities.
"I know it has had an impact on Suffolk Prickles’ fundraising, so I’m glad to have made a contribution at this tough time for those who care so brilliantly for these animals.”
Paula Baker, chair of Trustees at Suffolk Prickles Hedgehogs Rescue, said: “Covid-19 has made sustaining our charity very difficult in many ways, but most particularly with fundraising. We are enormously grateful to Dianne for her efforts in helping us to keep going."
To donate to the charity, visit its website.