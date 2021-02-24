News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Fundraiser Dianne sells jam to help hedgehog charity

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:20 PM February 24, 2021   
UK Power Networks employee Dianne Laws on a visit to Suffolk Prickles Hedgehogs Rescue

UK Power Networks employee Dianne Laws on a visit to Suffolk Prickles Hedgehogs Rescue before the latest lockdown - Credit: UK Power Networks

Ipswich electricity worker Dianne Laws has helped raise funds for a Suffolk hedgehog charity.

Dianne sold jam to friends and colleagues at UK Power Networks before lockdown to raise money for Stowmarket-based Suffolk Prickles Hedgehog Rescue.

The 64-year-old said: “I first became interested in hedgehogs after having one live in my garden for more than four years, and just love them as animals.

One of the hedgehogs at Suffolk Prickles Hedgehogs Rescue in Stowmarket

Dianne Laws holding one of the hedgehogs at Suffolk Prickles Hedgehogs Rescue in Stowmarket - Credit: UK Power Networks

“I generated more than £120 from selling about 50 jars of jam I made from blackberries I picked from the woodland near where I live on the outskirts of Ipswich.

"My company then added a further £100 to that through a funding match scheme."

You may also want to watch:

She added: “The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for so many charities.

"I know it has had an impact on Suffolk Prickles’ fundraising, so I’m glad to have made a contribution at this tough time for those who care so brilliantly for these animals.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured in crash on main road into Ipswich
  2. 2 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
  3. 3 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
  1. 4 Teen guilty of 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
  2. 5 Teenager detained by police in Ipswich over attempts to flee Audi crash
  3. 6 Ipswich man jailed for more than 5 years for running 'mouse' drug line
  4. 7 Police seize counterfeit perfume from Ipswich street trader
  5. 8 Cyclist taken to hospital after bus fails to stop at scene of crash
  6. 9 Plans submitted to transform former Ipswich office into 75 flats
  7. 10 Strong interest expected in newspapers' former headquarters

Paula Baker, chair of Trustees at Suffolk Prickles Hedgehogs Rescue, said: “Covid-19 has made sustaining our charity very difficult in many ways, but most particularly with fundraising. We are enormously grateful to Dianne for her efforts in helping us to keep going."

To donate to the charity, visit its website.

Ipswich News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Callum Plaats received a concurrent sentence after attacking a prison guard Picture: FACEBOOK

Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts to social media from prison

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Chesterfield Drive GP Surgery Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich GP surgeries set to merge into practice with 30,000 patients

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Banquet founder Benjamin Appleby in Ipswich

Ipswich entrepreneur launches new delivery service for home cooks

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Jack, 29, and brother Harry Wright, 35, who live in Beyton near Bury St Edmunds, put their creativity to the test by building an impressive herringbone flooring out of old wooden pallets. 

Brothers transform old wooden pallets into stunning parquet flooring

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus