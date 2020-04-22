Days Gone By- Did you dance the night away and sing karaoke at Liberty’s?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 April 2020
Were you one of the clubbers who enjoyed partying at Liberty’s in Ipswich in the 1980s and 1990s?
The club, in Tacket Street, was one of the most popular places to be, and competed with Hollywood in popularity.
Crowds turned out to enjoy the atmosphere on Friday and Saturday nights, with events including karaoke sessions, as well as themed nights and celebrity appearances.
The club regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s weekly selection of nightclub photos during the late 1990s.
The building had previously been the home of another popular venue, the First Floor Club, in the 1970s and 80s. Following the Liberty’s era, a later incarnation was as Fire & Ice, which closed in 2010.
The former club premises has since been transformed into apartments.
