Days Gone By- Did you dance the night away and sing karaoke at Liberty’s?

Star Karaoke at Liberty's in June 1994. Can you spot yourself in this photo? Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Were you one of the clubbers who enjoyed partying at Liberty’s in Ipswich in the 1980s and 1990s?

A Star Karaoke night at Liberty's in Ipswich back in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT A Star Karaoke night at Liberty's in Ipswich back in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT

The club, in Tacket Street, was one of the most popular places to be, and competed with Hollywood in popularity.

Crowds gathered for some top quality singing at Liberty's in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT Crowds gathered for some top quality singing at Liberty's in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT

Crowds turned out to enjoy the atmosphere on Friday and Saturday nights, with events including karaoke sessions, as well as themed nights and celebrity appearances.

Filming the karaoke at Liberty's in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT Filming the karaoke at Liberty's in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

The club regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s weekly selection of nightclub photos during the late 1990s.

Continuing our 'Caught Out' series from Libertys in Ipswich, August 1997 Picture: ARCHANT Continuing our 'Caught Out' series from Libertys in Ipswich, August 1997 Picture: ARCHANT

The building had previously been the home of another popular venue, the First Floor Club, in the 1970s and 80s. Following the Liberty’s era, a later incarnation was as Fire & Ice, which closed in 2010.

Were you one of the clubbers in this photo? Get in touch and let us know your memories from Libertys through the 80s and 90s Picture: ARCHANT Were you one of the clubbers in this photo? Get in touch and let us know your memories from Libertys through the 80s and 90s Picture: ARCHANT

The former club premises has since been transformed into apartments.

In its heyday in the late 1980s and 1990s, Liberty's was one of the top spots for a night out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT In its heyday in the late 1980s and 1990s, Liberty's was one of the top spots for a night out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories?