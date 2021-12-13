Have you spotted Santa on a Penny-farthing in Ipswich?

Do you know this Santa, who was spotted in Chantry? - Credit: Natasha Mann

Santa Claus has ditched the sleigh for a Penny-farthing this Christmas in Ipswich.

Reindeer's Rudolph and Prancer were left at home while Father Christmas rode his bike around Chantry Green.

He was seen on Sunday by local Chantry residents like Natasha Mann, who "loved it".

Also known as a high wheel, high wheeler or ordinary, the Penny-farthing was the first machine to be called a bicycle.

It often draws attention due to his unusual big front wheel and small back wheel, which are so different from modern bikes.

The Penny-farthing went out of fashion due to a number of accidents and issues in the late 19th Century.

Were you the Santa on the Penny-farthing? If so email newsroom@archant.co.uk.