‘It’s a way of being part of something’- Winter solstice attracts hundreds to Cornhill monument

PUBLISHED: 20:29 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:26 21 December 2018

A large crowd gathered on Ipswich Cornhill to celebrate the Winter Solstice and 'DroneHenge' Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Suzanne Day

It has been a controversial year for the revamped Cornhill but tonight a special gathering celebrated the new monument, otherwise known as ‘Cornhenge’.

A large crowd of musicians and members of the public gathered in the town centre to take part in the first ever ‘DroneHenge’, which also coincided with the Winter Solstice.

Those playing instruments “droned on a D” note and there was a communal microphone set up for people who wanted to join in using their voices.

Tad Caylor, who arranged DroneHenge on Facebook said: “People need to be together in a very lovely, positive way.

Musicians enjoying DroneHenge in Ipswich town centre by the Cornhill monument Picture:SUZANNE DAYMusicians enjoying DroneHenge in Ipswich town centre by the Cornhill monument Picture:SUZANNE DAY

“It’s a very basic human need that supports our mental health.

She continued: “The council have built this incredible, municipal Stonehenge we see it as, and rather than subscribing to the cynical ‘What is it?’, I’d rather divert that and change into something very positive.

“It’s a way of being part of something.”

DroneHenge organiser Tad Caylor hopes it will become an annual event in the Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAYDroneHenge organiser Tad Caylor hopes it will become an annual event in the Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Maggi Hayward, who was singing along in drone D, said she had come along to celebrate the winter solstice and “Say hello to the new Cornhenge”.

She said: “What we’ve been missing in Ipswich is a place where people can gather, hopefully it will inspire the council to organise more events.”

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesperson said: “We did hear that people planned to gather on the Cornhill tonight, eventhough it is a little cold.

“We’re really pleased people are taking the Cornhill to their hearts, this is one of the things we wanted when we created the space.”

Tad hopes that after the success of the first ever DroneHenge it will become an annual event.

