Suffolk man behind global charity event featuring Coldplay and Kasabian

Published: 4:00 PM May 6, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM May 6, 2021

Coldplay's Will Champion will be involved in the Drumathon event - Credit: PA

A Suffolk music producer is behind a world-leading charity event featuring celebrity drummers behind artists including Stormzy, Duran Duran and The Cure.

The global Drumathon event, now in its second year, will see drummers perform non-stop for seven days via the internet streaming platform Twitch.

Among those taking part this year include Coldplay's Will Champion, and the drummers from Duran Duran, The Cure, Kasabian, Simple Minds and The Kooks, among others.

The drummer behind Stormzy's tracks will also be joining in, with Errol Kennedy of multi-platinum 80s band Imagination kicking things off in London at 10am on Saturday, May 15.

Suffolk - Credit: Tom Bryant

The event, produced by Coddenham-based Tom Bryant, will raise money for five mental health charities this year due to the widespread effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Money raised will be donated to Mind, Anna Freud Centre, Child Bereavement UK, UK Trauma Council and NHS Charities Together.

Mr Bryant said: "The effects of Covid and lockdown on our nation's mental health have been devastating.

"Being a part of such a global event, much of which is organised from my own home outside Ipswich due to lockdown, has been a real honour.

"It's incredible the cast of drummers, artists, celebrities and charities who have all come together to raise vital funding and to #drum4mentalhealth."

The event will conclude on Saturday, May 22 at 10pm – with a special live-streamed celebration show also planned, including celebrity and charity interviews and special guests from across the music industry.

Flog It!'s Paul Martin, who is also a keen drummer, will also host an online auction touted to include star-studded items.

Last year's event, organised by Errol Kennedy and his wife Bev Sage after being inspired by the weekly clap for heroes, raised more than £45,000 for NHS Charities Together.

It is hoped this year's bigger and better event will raise £100,000.

Among the celebrities involved were The Feelings’ Paul Stewart, drummer for Stevie Wonder and Sister Sledge Jose Joyette and Ride's Loz Colbert.

More information on the event and links to donate can be found here.