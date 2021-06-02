Ipswich nightclubbers dance the night away for charity
- Credit: Christian Barker
An Ipswich events label, looking to change the 'bad rep' of dance music, has raised hundreds of pounds for charity at one of its first live events since last year.
Kyan Cardozo founded Drumattik Events because of the lack of dance culture in the town, which has mainly focused on rock in the past.
The 27-year-old organised the Fund Ravers event at The Club, in Cornhill, in a bid to welcome people back to nightclubs and raise some cash to support the ADHD and Autism non-profit group.
He said: "We have a lot of budding DJs and artists but there don't seem to be any nights out or promoters to support them in growing their career at this early stage.
"I have to travel an hour plus to get to gigs and Ipswich is missing that dance music culture, it very much has a rock music culture.
"People often think of drugs or crime when they come across dance music, EDM and Garage, but I don't think that is a fair reputation — just because it's new doesn't mean it's bad."
With nightclubs closed since March 2020, dancing has been severely restricted and The Club has only been open for a few weeks since Leyla Edwards opened the new venue in February last year.
The event from 9pm to 4am on Friday, May 28, charged a charity donation of £1 per person and raised over £250 for ADHD and Autism.
Most Read
- 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
- 2 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
- 3 Plans for 750 new Ipswich homes lodged by developers
- 4 5 restaurants serving bottomless brunch in Ipswich
- 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 6 Fears raised over first phase of new 1,100-home Ipswich estate
- 7 Man who assaulted ex-partner is jailed for 18 months
- 8 Mum of Kesgrave schoolboy shot in the face describes rushing to the scene
- 9 Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years
- 10 Driver loses his licence after ramming police car in escape attempt
Mr Cardozo added: "I wanted to promote local artists as this year has been really hard for them, but also create something nice coming out of lockdown, give back to the local community.
"A lot of the DJs suffer with conditions themselves so it is an organisation close to their hearts."
The local DJ line up for the night included:
- All The Beatz: E.S.S.S.M
- Bobby D: Tearout Records
- Carl Sparrow: House in town
- Junior C: Uncut Soundsystem
- Kyza: DrumAttik
- MLZ: Dirty Bumpkin Beats
- Repharse: Doro Sounds
- Steve Aldous: House in town
To find out more about future Drumattik Events click here and for more information on ADHD and Autism click here.