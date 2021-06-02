Ipswich nightclubbers dance the night away for charity

Published: 4:30 PM June 2, 2021

Staff behind the bar at The Club in Ipswich at the Drumattik event - Credit: Christian Barker

An Ipswich events label, looking to change the 'bad rep' of dance music, has raised hundreds of pounds for charity at one of its first live events since last year.

Kyan Cardozo founded Drumattik Events because of the lack of dance culture in the town, which has mainly focused on rock in the past.

The 27-year-old organised the Fund Ravers event at The Club, in Cornhill, in a bid to welcome people back to nightclubs and raise some cash to support the ADHD and Autism non-profit group.

Kyan Cardozo from Drumattik Events - Credit: Christian Barker

The dance event was one of the first to take place after lockdown measures were eased recently - Credit: Christian Barker

He said: "We have a lot of budding DJs and artists but there don't seem to be any nights out or promoters to support them in growing their career at this early stage.

"I have to travel an hour plus to get to gigs and Ipswich is missing that dance music culture, it very much has a rock music culture.

"People often think of drugs or crime when they come across dance music, EDM and Garage, but I don't think that is a fair reputation — just because it's new doesn't mean it's bad."

Revellers at the Drumattik dance music event on Friday - Credit: Christian Barker

Staff behind the bar at The Club in Ipswich, which only opened a few weeks before lockdown last year - Credit: Christian Barker

With nightclubs closed since March 2020, dancing has been severely restricted and The Club has only been open for a few weeks since Leyla Edwards opened the new venue in February last year.

The event from 9pm to 4am on Friday, May 28, charged a charity donation of £1 per person and raised over £250 for ADHD and Autism.

Mr Cardozo added: "I wanted to promote local artists as this year has been really hard for them, but also create something nice coming out of lockdown, give back to the local community.

"A lot of the DJs suffer with conditions themselves so it is an organisation close to their hearts."

DJs at the Drumattik event on Friday - Credit: Christian Barker

Dance music events have been unable to happen for the last year, with strict Covid measures limiting nightclubs - Credit: Christian Barker

The local DJ line up for the night included:

All The Beatz: E.S.S.S.M

Bobby D: Tearout Records

Carl Sparrow: House in town

Junior C: Uncut Soundsystem

Kyza: DrumAttik

MLZ: Dirty Bumpkin Beats

Repharse: Doro Sounds

Steve Aldous: House in town

To find out more about future Drumattik Events click here and for more information on ADHD and Autism click here.

Local DJs were on stage for the Drumattik event on Friday - Credit: Christian Barker

DJs at the Drumattik event on Friday - Credit: Christian Barker



