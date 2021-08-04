Power cuts in Ipswich leave businesses closed

Published: 5:44 PM August 4, 2021

Businesses in Duke Street have had to close due to a power cut - Credit: Archant

Shops and businesses have been forced to shut after a power cut in Ipswich.

Businesses including, Tesco and Subway in Duke Street have closed due to the loss of power.

The sign posted onto the Tesco Express door in Duke Street - Credit: Archant

A sign on the door of Tesco reads: "We are currently closed until further notice due to having no power to the till system in the shop.

"There are people actively looking for the fault in the line we hope to be back serving you soon.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused you will find your nearest store at Nacton Road."

UK Power Network vans have been spotted near Duke Street and are believed to be carrying out works to fix the problem - Credit: Archant

UK Power Network vans have been spotted near the road, but it is unclear how long the power will be out for.







