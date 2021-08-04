Power cuts in Ipswich leave businesses closed
Published: 5:44 PM August 4, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Shops and businesses have been forced to shut after a power cut in Ipswich.
Businesses including, Tesco and Subway in Duke Street have closed due to the loss of power.
A sign on the door of Tesco reads: "We are currently closed until further notice due to having no power to the till system in the shop.
"There are people actively looking for the fault in the line we hope to be back serving you soon.
"Sorry for any inconvenience caused you will find your nearest store at Nacton Road."
You may also want to watch:
UK Power Network vans have been spotted near the road, but it is unclear how long the power will be out for.
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
- 2 Couple avoid jail for campaign of harassment against neighbour
- 3 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 4 New streetfood restaurant set to open in Ipswich Corn Exchange
- 5 Should buses be kept out of Ipswich's Upper Brook Street?
- 6 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay
- 7 Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich
- 8 Ipswich teenage boy arrested over stabbing
- 9 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus