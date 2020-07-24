A lifeline for many

Joanne Raymond has been working hard to keep supplying East Anglian residents with essential gas throughout lockdown Picture: Keith Raymond Archant

For the past few months, Joanne Raymond has been working harder than ever to deliver gas to East Anglian locals, many of whom rely on it as a vital supply. East Anglia Gas has become one of the biggest suppliers of bottled gas in the area, selling a greater volume of Flo Gas than any other business in the region.

East Anglia Gas are always well stocked Picture: Keith Raymond East Anglia Gas are always well stocked Picture: Keith Raymond

East Anglia Gas is an independent main supplier of bottled gas for both domestic and commercial uses, offering a full range of Butane, Propane, Campingaz, and Leisure gas including Gaslight bottles.

East Anglia Gas’s reliable reputation has not gone unnoticed, as customers have travelled from far and wide including Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Thetford, Colchester and Romford during lockdown because they have been unable to get gas from their local area.

Each morning, the company receives a delivery of refilled gas bottles which ensures there is always enough stock for customers to have delivered or to collect when they need it.

Joanne says: “I recognise my company provides an essential service, we have remained fully operational and open for business. The health and safety of my customers and staff is of the utmost importance to me. I do know for some of my customers, having a reliable supplier of gas can literally be a matter of life or death, as they need it for their hot water, cooking and heating.”

East Anglia Gas supply all gases, including butane, propane, campingaz, and leisure gas Picture: Keith Raymond East Anglia Gas supply all gases, including butane, propane, campingaz, and leisure gas Picture: Keith Raymond

Joanne and her logistics manager, Georgie, go above and beyond to make sure there is always a constant supply of gas for their customers and have recently extended their free delivery radius to 15 miles.

“We do everything we can to deliver to our customers on time, and we never allow any excuses,” says Joanne. “Even in very bad weather, we’ll keep delivering safely, as I know that a reliable gas supply is a real need and lifeline.

“We have worked every day during this lockdown, and have been extremely busy, because so many people were at home and using more gas. We now know that more people are using barbecues, patio heaters, flame lighting, and firepits in their gardens.”

There is also a huge increase with people using touring caravans, motorhomes, and going camping, which all use bottled gas.

“We have found ways to deliver to them while respecting social distancing guidelines,” Joanne continues. “A few times, I have met new customers who have travelled far beyond my 15-mile radius. They have paid for the gas online, and I have driven out to my 15-mile limit, to meet them in an appropriate place, observing the social distancing. It is so important to me that I do everything I can to help people during these difficult times, especially the elderly and vulnerable.”

Since Joanne took over the business from her husband Keith in January 2018, she has worked extremely hard to build the enviable reputation that the company now has. Keith says: “A few years ago I was very ill and unable to work. Joanne was phenomenal. She has not only taken on East Anglia Gas whilst looking after me, but she’s made it a very successful thriving business.

“I’m so grateful for everything she’s done for me, the company, and the customers that rely on her. She will do anything she can to reach out for her customers, and her dedication has really paid off – I am beyond proud of Jo, Georgie and the rest of her team.”

