max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Sprinkling of snow overnight with more showers to come

PUBLISHED: 08:05 01 February 2019

Some rural roads were looking fairly treacherous this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Some rural roads were looking fairly treacherous this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Parts of Essex have woken up to a dusting of snow on rural roads and car parks, while Suffolk has largely escaped the deep freeze.

Some areas have been covered in a blanket of snow Picture: ARCHANTSome areas have been covered in a blanket of snow Picture: ARCHANT

Anyone hoping for a snow day will be a little disappointed this morning, as the bitter chill has left only a light frost across the majority of the region.

While some parts of Essex woke up to a dusting of snow, much of this has now been cleared away by early rainfall.

However there’s hope for snow fans yet – as experts are predicting a return of the wintry showers in west Suffolk.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said there will be “areas of sleet and snow moving in across the region” today, but the showers are likely to turn to rain as the day goes on.

Temperatures are also staying on the chilly side, with the mercury set to peak at just 1C or 2C today.

It will be a similar story this weekend, with temperatures as low as -5C coupled with an overnight frost on Saturday into Sunday.

For all those looking forward to the end of the cold spell, it’s good news for next week – as daytime temperatures are set to rise to 7C or 8C in the warmest parts.

• Have you got any snow in your area? Send us your pictures here.

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by 'man in silver taxi'

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Suffolk siriusly loves Harry Potter

Harry Potter Book Night has been a success for years at many Suffolk libraries, including Stowmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Sprinkling of snow overnight with more showers to come

Some rural roads were looking fairly treacherous this morning Picture: ARCHANT

‘I would be massively interested’ – Will Keane open to idea of permanent Ipswich Town switch

Will Keane speaks to media ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's visit. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Hotel space running out for Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich concerts

Excitement is building for Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts in August Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER
