Sprinkling of snow overnight with more showers to come

Some rural roads were looking fairly treacherous this morning

Parts of Essex have woken up to a dusting of snow on rural roads and car parks, while Suffolk has largely escaped the deep freeze.

Some areas have been covered in a blanket of snow

Anyone hoping for a snow day will be a little disappointed this morning, as the bitter chill has left only a light frost across the majority of the region.

While some parts of Essex woke up to a dusting of snow, much of this has now been cleared away by early rainfall.

However there’s hope for snow fans yet – as experts are predicting a return of the wintry showers in west Suffolk.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said there will be “areas of sleet and snow moving in across the region” today, but the showers are likely to turn to rain as the day goes on.

Temperatures are also staying on the chilly side, with the mercury set to peak at just 1C or 2C today.

It will be a similar story this weekend, with temperatures as low as -5C coupled with an overnight frost on Saturday into Sunday.

For all those looking forward to the end of the cold spell, it’s good news for next week – as daytime temperatures are set to rise to 7C or 8C in the warmest parts.

