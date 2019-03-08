Sunshine and Showers

How EastEnders star juggles being a hairdresser with world of television soaps

PUBLISHED: 16:56 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 13 March 2019

Sophia Capasso, Lily Pitcher, Lisa-Marie Scutt and Holly Alexander with the NHF awards won by Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Sophia Capasso, Lily Pitcher, Lisa-Marie Scutt and Holly Alexander with the NHF awards won by Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

She is best known to millions of soap watchers across the land as EastEnders’ no-nonsense drug dealer Evie Steele.

Sophia Capasso working at award winning Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRYSophia Capasso working at award winning Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

But when not filming for the BBC’s flagship show, actress Sophia Capasso loves nothing more than to work her magic as a stylist at Renaissance hair salon in her home town of Ipswich - lately helping her colleagues to win a top national award.

Having grown up in the Suffolk town, the former Kesgrave High School pupil showed a talent for both hairdressing and the arts.

As she tried to make a break into acting, she formed part of a new-look artistic team at the long-running hair salon in Tacket Street, Ipswich.

But last year, she landed what many would consider to be a dream role of a leading character in one of the nation’s favourite soaps - giving her instant nationwide fame and exposure. That would leave many people facing a difficult choice of which career to pursue.

The NHF awards won by Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRYThe NHF awards won by Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

But with a love of both hairdressing and acting, Miss Capasso successfully juggles the two - helping the salon to win a top prize at the National Hair Federation awards held in Blackpool on March 11.

Miss Capasso said: “My acting and hairdressing careers have always been very separate.

“When I’m in the salon, I like to focus on hair and the people who I am looking after or who I’m working with. When I’m acting, it’s all guns blazing in that direction.

“When I finish working in London, I just come back and see my mates to play about and do silly things with hair. Sometimes you’re learning lines and they are just not going in, then getting up to go and cut and colour someone’s hair is a great distraction and normally by the time you are finished, somehow the lines are there as well.”

Award winning Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRYAward winning Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Of the team at Renaissance, she said: “I think they are all amazing.

“It’s been really special, especially over this past year where I’ve watched everyone grow.

“I always say that I can’t believe how lucky I am.”

Miss Capasso’s colleagues at Renaissance are manager Holly Alexander, Lisa-Marie Scutt and Lily Pitcher. Of winning the Colour of the Day category at the National Hair Federation awards, Ms Alexander said: “I don’t even know where to start with how proud I am. Everyone puts in so much hard work and there is so much passion for hairdressing.

Award winning Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRYAward winning Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

“Everybody is friends at the end of the day and that’s why we work so well as a team.”

