Hundreds hit the North Sea for rescheduled Felixstowe dip

Hundreds take to the water on Easter Sunday at Felixstowe. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Swimmers appreciated the warmer temperatures as hundreds headed into the North Sea for Felixstowe's rescheduled Christmas Day Dip.

The event, which is in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, was postponed due to extreme weather but came back for its 17th year on Easter Sunday.

One of the many ‘dippers’ taking part in this year’s event was Tim Kenny.

Tim Kenny was completing his third Felixstowe Dip. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Completing the Dip for the third time, he said: “What a brilliant way to start Easter. There was a great atmosphere and it is just lovely to have the Dip back in its physical format once more; and the water was a little bit warmer than it usually is at Christmas!

“It is such a brilliant event and one that supports a fantastic local charity and I look forward to Christmas Day Dip later this year.”

Returning for the 17th time, the event saw ‘dippers’ don a range of fancy dress outfits before plunging into the icy cold sea at Felixstowe beach.

Mark Jepson, the mayor of Felixstowe, took part in the Dip. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Funds raised through swimmer's sponsorship will help St Elizabeth Hospice continue to deliver free care to more than 3,000 patients and their families throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

The Easter Sunday event saw swimmers take to the water at 10am opposite Mannings Amusement.

Tilly, Madeleine and Zac Donough playing in the sea after partaking in the Easter dip at Felixstowe - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Becky Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Well done to all our dippers this year for their fantastic efforts!

“As ever the dip was full of fun and a great atmosphere. After not being able to host The Dip in 2020 and with having to postpone on Christmas Day 2021, it was so pleasing to be able to host the event in its traditional format this Easter Sunday.

“We look forward to hosting the Christmas Day Dip later this year, so do look out for updates in the autumn regarding how to register your place.”

David and Henrietta Fox on Felixstowe beach after braving the waters for the Easter dip - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

All funds raised will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice and its services through East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney. For more information about the independent Suffolk charity please visit www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk/.

Sharna Morris and Glen Palmer warming up with a coffee after taking part in the Easter dip at Felixstowe - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

