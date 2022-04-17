Hundreds hit the North Sea for rescheduled Felixstowe dip
Swimmers appreciated the warmer temperatures as hundreds headed into the North Sea for Felixstowe's rescheduled Christmas Day Dip.
The event, which is in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, was postponed due to extreme weather but came back for its 17th year on Easter Sunday.
One of the many ‘dippers’ taking part in this year’s event was Tim Kenny.
Completing the Dip for the third time, he said: “What a brilliant way to start Easter. There was a great atmosphere and it is just lovely to have the Dip back in its physical format once more; and the water was a little bit warmer than it usually is at Christmas!
“It is such a brilliant event and one that supports a fantastic local charity and I look forward to Christmas Day Dip later this year.”
Returning for the 17th time, the event saw ‘dippers’ don a range of fancy dress outfits before plunging into the icy cold sea at Felixstowe beach.
Funds raised through swimmer's sponsorship will help St Elizabeth Hospice continue to deliver free care to more than 3,000 patients and their families throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.
The Easter Sunday event saw swimmers take to the water at 10am opposite Mannings Amusement.
Becky Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Well done to all our dippers this year for their fantastic efforts!
“As ever the dip was full of fun and a great atmosphere. After not being able to host The Dip in 2020 and with having to postpone on Christmas Day 2021, it was so pleasing to be able to host the event in its traditional format this Easter Sunday.
“We look forward to hosting the Christmas Day Dip later this year, so do look out for updates in the autumn regarding how to register your place.”
All funds raised will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice and its services through East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney. For more information about the independent Suffolk charity please visit www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk/.