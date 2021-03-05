New businesses set for former Ipswich sugar beet site
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
More companies are set to move to the new Eastern Gateway Enterprise Park on the former sugar beet factory site on the edge of Ipswich - bringing another 450 jobs to the area.
Ipswich council, which bought and is developing the site, is already landlord to the huge LDH La Doria food distribution centre and the Amazon delivery warehouse, which opened last summer.
They employ a total of 500 people between them.
Next week, the council's executive is expected to agree to start negotiations with companies interested in moving to three further sites on the park.
They would bring a total of 450 jobs with them - and mean 70% of the available site is occupied.
The new potential uses involve the development of industrial/storage units, and an existing Ipswich business consolidating its operations at Eastern Gateway.
You may also want to watch:
The new development will include a charging centre for electric vehicles.
However, this will be for vans and cars operated by the companies themselves - not a commercial "electric service station" where the public can charge up private electric vehicles.
Most Read
- 1 Heartbreak for owners as puppy Storm loses battle for life
- 2 Suffolk man distributed indecent images of children on messaging app
- 3 Mouldy scone leads to bakery firm being fined £9k for hygiene breaches
- 4 New 60-acre logistics park set to create 1,500 new jobs
- 5 Road changes outlined to make way for hundreds of new homes at resort
- 6 Plea to help owners of tiny puppy Storm with £8k vet's bills
- 7 Tributes to Scout leader who was 'life of the party' after death aged 69
- 8 A12 re-opens following serious three-vehicle crash
- 9 Man dies following collision on A12
- 10 Let's use Ipswich Corn Exchange as a vaccination centre
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: “The arrival of both LDH and Amazon has already led to 500 staff being employed on Eastern Gateway and another 450 jobs will be created with these new occupiers.
"This underlines what a sound investment Eastern Gateway has been for Ipswich Borough Council.
"With unemployment increasing across the country as a result of Covid, I’m proud that our foresight in buying the sugar beet site has paid off and we are now able to help bring hundreds of new jobs to Ipswich.”
If the proposal to go ahead with the negotiations is approved at next week's executive meeting, plans for the sites are expected to be drawn up in detail.
Work is expected to start once all the details have been approved.
The site already has outline planning permission for industrial development.