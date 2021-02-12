Published: 12:01 AM February 12, 2021

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has donated an original painting to a local charity - Credit: Courtesy of CCiS

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has donated one of his original Jackson Pollock-style paintings for a local charity raffle.

The Framlingham singer-songwriter has donated the abstract work, called Splash Planet, to help the Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS).

His Pollock-inspired work is one of many that he painted following his record-breaking Divide world tour, with his painting "Dab 2" painted at the same time making £40,000 under the hammer at his legacy auction.

Splash Planet, the painting donated to CCiS by Ed Sheeran - Credit: Courtesy of CCiS

Unlike that painting however, "Splash Planet" will be available for the price of a raffle ticket.

The 29-year-old said: "The painting is one of mine, one of the big splashy ones that you saw in the Afterglow cover,

"The way that you enter it is it's going to be a raffle, it's not going to be going for some astronomical price, you pay a small amount, enter a raffle, we pick a winner at random and then one lucky winner gets the painting.

"I hope you enter, it goes to a really fantastic cause and it's going to help a lot of people, so thank you very much and lots of love."

Following the Divide tour – which ended with homecoming shows at Ipswich's Chantry Park – Sheeran painted every day for 30 days using house paint, flicked onto the canvas in an abstract style.

Ed Sheeran donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Picture: John Sheeran - Credit: Archant

Karen Hare, chief executive of CCiS, said staff and volunteers are "so excited" to have been supported by the Shape of You singer.

Ms Hare said: "We are a small local charity and are so excited and grateful to Ed for showing his support for our work in making this terrific gift to CCiS.

"Every pound raised helps hugely and will enable us to continue all our projects, give us some security and the opportunity to meet the future needs of those living with cancer."

Entry to the raffle will begin 10am Friday, February 12, and close on March 12, when the winner will be selected at random.

Tickets for the raffle are priced at £20 and are available from the CCiS website.