The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park shows

PUBLISHED: 19:29 19 August 2019

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Musical megastar Ed Sheeran will perform to thousands of fans at Chantry Park this weekend - but what time is the Castle on the Hill singer expected to take to the stage?

The map provided to those going to Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs Picture: EDSHEERAN.COMThe map provided to those going to Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs Picture: EDSHEERAN.COM

It's the must-see event of the year in Ipswich, with four headline gigs finishing off the Suffolk singer's record-breaking tour at home in Chantry Park.

More than 150,000 fans are set to descend on the park over the bank holiday weekend - with many opting to head to the concerts mid-afternoon to avoid missing any of the action.

When should you arrive?

The box offices, which can be found at both the London Road and Hadleigh Road entrances, will open at 3pm on all four days of the concerts.

The main gates will then open to ticket holders at 4pm each day - with organisers advising those to arrive early as large queues are expected.

Support Acts - who is on and what time can you see them?

Ed has a number of different support acts over the four days at Chantry Park, with fellow Suffolk band The Darkness supporting the singer at all of his Chantry Park gigs.

Passenger will also be joining him on the Friday and Saturday shows, and Lewis Capaldi will take to the stage on the Sunday and Monday.

There will also be a local unsigned artist warming up the crowds - with Woodbridge based singer Caswell confirmed to be performing at the closing show on the bank holiday Monday.

The first act looks set to take to the stage at 5.45pm - with Caswell, Salvador, Bessie Turner and Piers James all having a 20 minute slot to perform to the crowd of 40,000 before the famous faces take to the stage.

Following this weekend's shows in Leeds, the predicted set times for the bank holiday weekend in Ipswich are as follows:

5.45pm to 6.05pm - Local opening act

6.15pm to 6.45pm - Passenger or Lewis Capaldi

7.15pm to 8pm - The Darkness

8.30pm - Ed Sheeran

10.15pm - Show finishes

If you still have questions about what you can and cannot bring, where the toilets are located and the all-important question of how many bars there will be, then see here for the 17 questions you need answered before the gigs.

You can also check out Ed's choice of tunes for the Yorkshire crowd here - which could hint at the set list planned for fans at Chantry Park.

