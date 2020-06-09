E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran gigs boosted Ipswich economy by £9million

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 June 2020

Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park concerts boosted the Ipswich economy by more than £9million Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park concerts boosted the Ipswich economy by more than £9million Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Archant

Ed Sheeran’s incredible homecoming Ipswich shows boosted the town’s economy by more than £9million, figures have revealed.

Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: NIC MINNSEd Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: NIC MINNS

The Suffolk superstar took to the stage over four nights at Chantry Park to more than 139,000 adoring fans last August – and, according to Ipswich Borough Council, made a net impact of £9,233,541 on the local economy.

It may have cost the council £158,000 to help organise. However, the figure represents a return of £58.44 to the local economy for every £1 it spent - a 5,744% increase.

Of that figure, £6,153,280 spent by visitors has remained in the local economy out of a gross spend of £9,226,764, with some expenditure leaking elsewhere to other towns or villages in the area. The amount “leaked” from the town’s economy will have made an impact on where the 11,187 concert goers who stayed overnight outside the town were based.

The remaining 128,653 guests were split between 25,171 from Ipswich, 86,701 day visitors and 16,781 staying overnight within the borough.

MORE: Ed Sheeran tops young musician’s rich list

Incredibly, £2.1m of the money brought into the town was by event organisers Kilimanjaro and their subcontractors, which included set up costs, advertising and staff accommodation. Taking multiplier effects into acount, it is predicted this figure is closer to £3.1m.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said he hopes the economic impacts of the concerts will continue now Sheeran helped put Ipswich “on the map”.

Mr Ellesmere said: “The phenomenal Ed Sheeran concerts marked Ipswich’s summer of 2019 and attracted many thousands of people from all over the country and beyond. We remain proud of the role we played in bringing Suffolk’s own superstar to Chantry Park and to co-host a unique exhibition on his life at Christchurch Mansion.

“The impact on the town’s economy was immediate, with hotels, restaurants and bars and cafes among the many businesses to benefit but we hope there is a longer-lasting impact, too, with Ed Sheeran helping to put Ipswich on the map and bringing many more people here.”

MORE: Ed Sheeran’s country estate found to be the UK’s most Googled home

Speaking at the first of the four shows, Sheeran said he was “really happy to be ending this tour in Suffolk” and how his last Ipswich gig was played in front of a show of around 100.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ed Sheeran gigs boosted Ipswich economy by £9million

Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park concerts boosted the Ipswich economy by more than £9million Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

New Ipswich Hospital women’s centre revealed in move away from tower block in project costing estimated £70million

Ipswich Hospital have revealed plans to move maternity services from the tower blcok to a new build women's centre. Picture: LAURA GUNSON

Ipswich Town have hit a new low... now plenty of big questions need answers

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town have finished 11th in League One. Picture: PAGEPIX

No new councillors for 11 months after Vickery quits over sharing racist posts

Robin Vickery has resigned from both Ipswich and Suffolk councils. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch: Can the reopening of shops be the first step in the rebirth of town centres?

Will the crowds return to the town centre next week? Picture: Brad Jones
Drive 24