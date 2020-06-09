Ed Sheeran gigs boosted Ipswich economy by £9million

Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park concerts boosted the Ipswich economy by more than £9million Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS Archant

Ed Sheeran’s incredible homecoming Ipswich shows boosted the town’s economy by more than £9million, figures have revealed.

Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: NIC MINNS Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: NIC MINNS

The Suffolk superstar took to the stage over four nights at Chantry Park to more than 139,000 adoring fans last August – and, according to Ipswich Borough Council, made a net impact of £9,233,541 on the local economy.

It may have cost the council £158,000 to help organise. However, the figure represents a return of £58.44 to the local economy for every £1 it spent - a 5,744% increase.

Of that figure, £6,153,280 spent by visitors has remained in the local economy out of a gross spend of £9,226,764, with some expenditure leaking elsewhere to other towns or villages in the area. The amount “leaked” from the town’s economy will have made an impact on where the 11,187 concert goers who stayed overnight outside the town were based.

The remaining 128,653 guests were split between 25,171 from Ipswich, 86,701 day visitors and 16,781 staying overnight within the borough.

Incredibly, £2.1m of the money brought into the town was by event organisers Kilimanjaro and their subcontractors, which included set up costs, advertising and staff accommodation. Taking multiplier effects into acount, it is predicted this figure is closer to £3.1m.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said he hopes the economic impacts of the concerts will continue now Sheeran helped put Ipswich “on the map”.

Mr Ellesmere said: “The phenomenal Ed Sheeran concerts marked Ipswich’s summer of 2019 and attracted many thousands of people from all over the country and beyond. We remain proud of the role we played in bringing Suffolk’s own superstar to Chantry Park and to co-host a unique exhibition on his life at Christchurch Mansion.

“The impact on the town’s economy was immediate, with hotels, restaurants and bars and cafes among the many businesses to benefit but we hope there is a longer-lasting impact, too, with Ed Sheeran helping to put Ipswich on the map and bringing many more people here.”

Speaking at the first of the four shows, Sheeran said he was “really happy to be ending this tour in Suffolk” and how his last Ipswich gig was played in front of a show of around 100.