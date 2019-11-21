E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ed Sheeran appears on stage at Ipswich Regent Snow Patrol gig

PUBLISHED: 23:25 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:38 21 November 2019

The surprise appearance was met with massive cheers from the Ipswich Regent audience Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER

The surprise appearance was met with massive cheers from the Ipswich Regent audience Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER

STEPHEN FOSTER

Ed Sheeran stunned Snow Patrol fans at the Ipswich Regent tonight, joining them for a performance of their biggest hit, 'Chasing Cars'.

Ed and Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody hugged as he made his entrance before singing along with the band Picture: STEPHEN FOSTEREd and Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody hugged as he made his entrance before singing along with the band Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER

Snow Patrol were fresh from a performance at the Royal Albert Hall the night before and had already wowed the audience in Ipswich, but were halfway through performing their biggest single when Ed made his appearance from the wings of the stage.

In a black hoodie and jeans, Ed appeared halfway through the song to huge woops from the crowds.

Snow Patrol were fresh from an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall, with Ed rumoured to be in the audience for tonight's gig Picture: STEPHEN FOSTERSnow Patrol were fresh from an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall, with Ed rumoured to be in the audience for tonight's gig Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER

In a video form the box seats, hundreds of people can be heard singing along with the band.

Ed Sheeran appeared halfway through Snow Patrol's performance of their hit single, 'Chasing Cars' Picture: STEPHEN FOSTEREd Sheeran appeared halfway through Snow Patrol's performance of their hit single, 'Chasing Cars' Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER

Snow Patrol are stopping in Ipswich on their Reworked tour, which includes tracks from their latest album of the same name as well as their classic songs.

Sheeran was last performing in Ipswich as part of his four homecoming gigs in Chantry Park, which saw more than 150,000 fans turn up to hear the Suffolk superstar perform.

One audience member, Neville Aldous, said: "It was absolutely awesome the whole regent erupted when Ed Sheeran came on, I've never seen a reaction in Ipswich like that before.

"Snow patrol were brilliant, it was fantastic."

