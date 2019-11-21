Ed Sheeran appears on stage at Ipswich Regent Snow Patrol gig
PUBLISHED: 23:25 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:38 21 November 2019
STEPHEN FOSTER
Ed Sheeran stunned Snow Patrol fans at the Ipswich Regent tonight, joining them for a performance of their biggest hit, 'Chasing Cars'.
Snow Patrol were fresh from a performance at the Royal Albert Hall the night before and had already wowed the audience in Ipswich, but were halfway through performing their biggest single when Ed made his appearance from the wings of the stage.
In a black hoodie and jeans, Ed appeared halfway through the song to huge woops from the crowds.
In a video form the box seats, hundreds of people can be heard singing along with the band.
Snow Patrol are stopping in Ipswich on their Reworked tour, which includes tracks from their latest album of the same name as well as their classic songs.
Sheeran was last performing in Ipswich as part of his four homecoming gigs in Chantry Park, which saw more than 150,000 fans turn up to hear the Suffolk superstar perform.
One audience member, Neville Aldous, said: "It was absolutely awesome the whole regent erupted when Ed Sheeran came on, I've never seen a reaction in Ipswich like that before.
"Snow patrol were brilliant, it was fantastic."