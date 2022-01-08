Book grant to open children's world to more diversity in fiction

Staff and pupils at the Beeches Community Primary School are pleased with the new additions. - Credit: The Beeches Community Primary School

Ipswich pupils are "over the moon" as more than 1,000 books have been added to increase diversity in fiction for young booklovers.

The Beeches Community Primary School, in Shakespeare Road, received a grant of £4,750 from the Foyle Foundation to spend on an array of modern titles.

Headteacher Stephen Capper said the school wanted the books to reflect the experiences and diversity of its community.

He said: "We have been able to buy over 1,000 books for the lounge and that is really phenomenal.

"They [the students] are over the moon. They are very excited. Children love books.

"There's a big role for technology but children love books and they love colourful, modern texts and stories that relate to them."

Author Sophie Green visited the school on Thursday to mark the launch of the new book selection.

The books have been chosen by the lounge's reading advocate Sarelle Payne and Crystelle Edwards, deputy head and English lead.

Mr Capper added: "It's a really nice environment that we have created. We have been able to invest in furniture and story chairs but what we really needed was a big investment into books.

"Some of it we have done ourselves but in order to bring it up to date and the foundation agreed."



