News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Video

Take a look inside Ipswich primary school's 'fantastic' new £750k nursery

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:30 AM June 11, 2021   
The Beeches Community Primary School is openeing a new nursery and learning centre Picture: CHARLOT

Children and staff get to grips with their new surroundings - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich primary school is "delighted" to have received a £750,000 government grant that has allowed them to create a state-of-the-art nursery.

The Beeches Community Primary School, formerly known as Whitton Community Primary School, received the cash from the Department for Education to allow it to build its new facilities.

The after-school club kitchen and break area in the nursery

The after-school club kitchen and break area in the nursery - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Shakespeare Road school has said the upgrade will allow it to take in more students and become an asset that has a "massive impact" on its community.

Teachers at the school have seen their new workspace after the project was finished, with a grand opening planned for September.

Three years ago, Beeches Community Primary was one of hundreds of schools that applied to the school nurseries capital fund.

The Beeches Community Primary School is openeing a new nursery and learning centre Picture: CHARLOT

A Department for Education grant funded the project - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Ipswich school was one of the 60 selected for the grant, which has allowed it to expand its nursery capacity by an additional 30 pupils.

Work on the project was completed by Pentagon Play and Gipping Construction.

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 reopens after car ends up on its side near Martlesham
  2. 2 Felixstowe pub could be demolished to make way for new shop and homes
  3. 3 Man arrested as police execute drugs warrant at Ipswich address
  1. 4 Kesgrave shooting: Accused says he was 'upset and alone' after bullying
  2. 5 The best 9 attractions in Ipswich according to Trip Advisor
  3. 6 Crackdown on parking fines non-payment - 20 cars clamped in a fortnight
  4. 7 Missing Ipswich man Robert Parker found safe and well
  5. 8 Road reopens after cyclist taken to hospital following serious crash
  6. 9 New byelaws could be introduced in Ipswich parks for first time in decades
  7. 10 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town

Headteacher Stephen Capper revealed the grant for the new facilities was one of only two awarded to schools in Suffolk.

The Beeches Community Primary School has received government cash for its new nursery

The Beeches Community Primary School has received government cash for its new nursery - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said: "We're delighted with this. What we had before was a very old nursery with no investment in it for years.

"We were really happy to put a bid into the Department for Education and were awarded £750,000.

"There were only two projects in Suffolk — this was one of them and one of the largest grants in the country, so we're really pleased with that.

After school club kitchen and break area. The Beeches Community Primary School is openeing a new nur

The nursery will be able to accommodate 30 extra pupils - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We have redeveloped these facilities to expand the number of children we can take in, the age range of children and the fantastic external play area, which is a learning zone.

"It's inside and outside, we have wrap around care and we have a fully-equipped kitchen, so all the facilities you would expect to deal with children who are very, very young.

Headteacher Stephen Capper. The Beeches Community Primary School is openeing a new nursery and learn

Headteacher Stephen Capper said he was delighted to see the work completed - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It's going to have a massive impact on this community, so we're just delighted."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place outside the former Debenhams store in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man taken to hospital after Ipswich town centre assault

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Woodland adjoining Foxhall Road near Ipswich.

Woodland

Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
General manager of The Crown Hungry Horse, Stuart Arnold

How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
4 College Street

Historic Waterfront building set to be restored by Ipswich council

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus