Trees planted at school in Ipswich to create 'haven' for remembrance

Published: 8:00 AM May 3, 2021

Ipswich pupils planted trees in their school garden to create a "haven" for remembrance, where students can gather for reflection.

Ant Cartwright, chaplain at Chantry Academy - which is part of the Active Learning Trust - said: “After being inspired by The Royal British Legion’s Remembrance Glade, I submitted an application for funding to The Tree Council to rejuvenate a corner of our school garden to create a haven of remembrance, reflection and rest.

“I was delighted to learn that our bid was successful, and we could go ahead and develop a mindful and soulful space as part of our pastoral and spiritual care provision.

"Our Remembrance Haven garden will act as a place where young people and staff in our community can just be, find stillness or gather for reflection."

The new Great White Cherry and Katsura trees are designed to symbolise endurance and a bridge between heaven and earth, respectively.

Pupils at Chantry Academy held a ceremony for the new trees. - Credit: Chantry Academy

Craig D’Cunha, executive principal at Chantry Academy, said: “This year has been incredibly challenging for our students but the resilience and commitment they have shown has been inspiring.

“I want to say thank you to The Tree Council for helping to create a place of peace and tranquillity that can be enjoyed by everyone at Chantry Academy for years to come.”

Ant Cartwright, chaplain at Chantry Academy, planting the trees at the Ipswich secondary school. - Credit: Chantry Academy

Ruth Goudy, manager at Kiln Farm Nursery, said the Kesgrave garden centre was "delighted" to supply the trees.

Ms Goudy said: "I have studied plants and the effects they have on our well-being, so know what a valuable asset this beautiful garden area would be to any school.

“We all need a safe space where we can work together or talk about what is going on for us and this garden, with plants focusing on the themes of remembrance, is going to be invaluable.

"I admire the chaplain and the school for instigating, researching and implementing such an innovative and valuable project.”

To further combat mental ill-health, Ms Cartwright and mental health lead Karen Rice completed child bereavement training shortly before lockdown in March 2020.

The academy is recognised, accredited and supported by St Elizabeth Hospice for child bereavement.