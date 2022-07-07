College submits revised plans for four-storey centre

The new Tech Campus will be a short distance from Suffolk New College - Credit: SIMON PARKER

Further plans have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council for a new four-storey education centre for Suffolk New College.

The proposal for an ambitious new Care and Health Sciences block on the corner of Dove Street and Rope Walk were approved in December last year.

Now, revised plans give potential students an idea of what the new centre may look like.

The ground floor will include two kitchenettes, an IT hub, a breakout space and classroom, which is marked for nursery and childcare and general teaching.

Spread between the first and second floors will be a mock hospital ward, a therapies lab, therapies room and laboratory.

A classroom on the third floor will be used for general teaching.

The ground floor will include two kitchenettes, an IT hub, a breakout space and classroom, which is marked for nursery and childcare and general teaching. - Credit: Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy Ltd

The first floor plan shows a mock hospital ward and teaching space. - Credit: Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy Ltd

The second floor plan shows therapies lab will be in place. - Credit: Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy Ltd

The plan for the third floor shows there will be a general teaching space. - Credit: Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy Ltd

Each floor will be accessible via a lift, and will be complete with toilet facilities. Smart screens will be installed on every storey.

The plans also include a motorcycle parking area within the college grounds.

A supporting statement submitted alongside the application by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy said: “The building would accommodate health and care courses and includes practical spaces where students can gain experience of work-based scenarios as well as teaching space.

“The building would be used to deliver new courses and will result in additional employment on the site but also prepare students for employment through both qualifications and skills.”

Speaking when plans were submitted last year, Suffolk New College’s vice principal Mary Gleave said: “The overriding aim is for students to experience real life mock environments such as hospital wards and a crèche that will test their skills prior to them progressing into higher education or the workplace.

"I think now more than ever it is essential that we are able to train the next generation of care, health and science workers to support the NHS and other associated industries.”

Suffolk New College applied for funding through the Education Skills and Funding agency to help finance these plans, which are hoped to inspire a new generation of local NHS staff.

The site is currently in use as a motorcycle parking area, which is proposed to be relocated to elsewhere on the college campus.