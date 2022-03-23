Be a sport! Students and staff at school raise £3,500 for Comic Relief

50 students and seven teachers from Felixstowe School played sports through the night to raise money for charity. - Credit: Felixstowe School

Students from Felixstowe School have powered through the night to raise money for charity.

Fifty students and seven teachers took part in the 24-hour ‘Sportathon’ on Friday, undertaking various sporting challenges to raise as much money as possible for Comic Relief.

“We started at 9am and finished at 9am,” explained head of the PE department, Duncan Jackson.

“Every hour and a half, we changed to a different sport. Dodgeball, basketball, badminton, hockey, short tennis. There was quite a list.

The students rose to the challenge, and divided into five teams, competing against each other through the night. - Credit: Felixstowe School

The students took part in an array of activities, including trampolining, basketball, badminton and dodgeball. - Credit: Felixstowe School

The entire school is immensely proud of the students' efforts, says head of the P.E. department, Duncan Jackson. - Credit: Felixstowe School

“They had a fantastic time. Staying up for 24 hours is a massive feat, so getting towards 6 o’clock in the morning, it did become quite challenging. The sun had come up, but they still had three hours to go!”

The students rose to the challenge and signed up with sponsors.

Between them, they raised a whopping £3,567.

“We're so proud of them,” said Mr Jackson. “We put this challenge together in quite a short time period, and it was a colossal amount that they raised. They’ve come into school absolutely buzzing.”