French chef gives students a taste of culinary careers
A top French chef gave a group of students from Suffolk New College in Ipswich an insight into his career.
Jean Baptiste Dhotel, who runs Dhotel Patisserie in Leiston, gave an online talk to 60 culinary arts learners from Suffolk New College.
Mr Dhotel, 42, also offered participants the chance to get in touch with him for potential job and work experience opportunities.
During the event, he talked about his life in Burgundy and told how he made a name for himself as a teenager during a cooking competition in Paris.
He also talked about his decision to come to the UK, where he packed everything he owned into a Renault Clio before heading to Cornwall to work in a hotel.
Since then, he has worked for hotels and restaurants in Cheltenham and Scotland and spent time on a Disney cruise ship.
He then worked for the Brudenell Hotel in Aldeburgh, before deciding to set up his own business.
