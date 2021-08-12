News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe schools

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:12 AM August 12, 2021    Updated: 9:23 AM August 12, 2021
Today is the day pupils in Ipswich and Felixstowe find out their GCSE results - Credit: PA

Today is the day teenagers in Ipswich and Felixstowe have been waiting for - as they find out their GCSE results in a year like no other.

2021 has been full of disruption for schools and young people, who were forced to learn at home for long periods due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Exams were also cancelled, meaning that the grades young people receive this year are based on teacher assessments.

Keep an eye on our live story for how Ipswich and Felixstowe schools are faring as pupils open their results.


Ipswich Academy

At Ipswich Academy, 65.4% of pupils achieved between a grade 9 and 4 in English and maths - up 2.4% on 2020, despite an unprecedented final year due to the coronavirus. 

Principal Abbie Thorrington said: “Yet again we are super proud of our Year 11 students, who thoroughly deserve these fantastic results.

"The majority have worked their socks off, demonstrated confidence, resilience and taken every opportunity to make the most of their time with us.

"I also want to thank our staff, the student’s families and our community who have all gone the extra mile to provide support.”

