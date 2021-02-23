Ipswich school children to benefit from food support donation

Published: 2:18 PM February 23, 2021

Children at Ipswich's Whitehouse Community Primary School will benefit from free school meals thanks to two national organisations.

Pilgrim's UK and the Greggs Foundation have selected the school as one of 12 nationwide to receive a share of £60,000 to help combat child hunger over the school holidays.

The £5,000 donation will be shared through vouchers to families eligible for free school meals throughout the remaining lockdown period and all school holidays in 2021.

Kathryn Gotts, the school's pastoral support worker, said: “This donation from Pilgrim’s and The Greggs Foundation will help ensure that those who need it most will continue to receive support when school is not open.

“A number of our families have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and we know that it is more important than ever that we are there to help them.

"The generosity of Pilgrim’s and The Greggs Foundation will help to make a real difference during this incredibly difficult time.”

Rebecca Hinton, commercial manager at Pilgrim’s UK, said: “No child should ever have to go hungry, which is why we are so committed to working with The Greggs Foundation to make sure pupils experiencing hardship can still enjoy healthy, nutritious meals in school and at home.

“We know we have a responsibility to make a positive difference in the communities we are based in, now more than ever.

"That’s why we will continue to work with charities and community groups in Suffolk and across the UK through our Hardship Fund.”