Ipswich Community Media's £500,000 boost for education programme

Ipswich Community Media have been awarded almost half a million pounds to continue to deliver English language lessons to the migrant community - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich organisation has been awarded half a million pounds to fund the next phase of its educational programme working with the migrant community.

Ipswich Community Media was awarded the grant from National Lottery’s Community Fund to continue to deliver English language classes their successful IConnect Project.

The programme delivers weekly English language lessons to more than 120 learners from more than 21 nationalities.

The funding will allow the organisation to move into phase two of the programme and continue to deliver free English classes, health and wellbeing workshops, and social activities to the migrant and refugee community.

Nikki Packham, operations director within the company explained why these sessions are so vital.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “A lot of the learners are very keen to improve their English language to give them opportunities to be able to volunteer, work or study here.

“Being able to offer them for free makes them more accessible to everyone, and given that we’re one of the most diverse and deprived wards locally, that’s really important."