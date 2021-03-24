School in Ipswich seeks to record coronavirus survival stories

Published: 3:27 PM March 24, 2021

Ipswich children are looking to speak to coronavirus survivors - so they can document the full drama of how Suffolk fought the Covid-19 pandemic.

In September, Ipswich High School began working with the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, to interview frontline Covid-19 NHS workers.

The stories, to be published in a special book, reveal how nurses tirelessly protected patients by working long and exhausting shifts as hospital Covid admissions skyrocketed in the first and second waves.

Ipswich High School is working with the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) to record NHS workers' stories of fighting Covid-19. Pictured are prep school headteacher Lisa Finch with Ipswich High School headteacher Mark Howe with Year 5 pupils Rose, Abigail, Olivia, Scarlett and Saphron. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But to complete the project, the Year 5 and 6 pupils at the Woolverstone-based independent school are now looking to interview people who have recovered from Covid-19 - to hear what it was like to suffer from the illness.

The book will be an important record of history of one of the biggest crises the country has ever faced. It will also be sold to raise money for communities who have been badly affected by the pandemic.

Year 5 pupil Stella said: "I think it is really important that Covid-19 patient experiences are remembered so that people can learn and read about them in the future."

Fellow pupil Martha added: "We really want to hear about how Covid-19 affected patients and their families and how the NHS cared for them."

When the project was launched in September, Ipswich High School head Mark Howe said: “With Covid-19 being in the forefront of everyone’s minds, it has opened their eyes to the incredible work our healthcare professionals do, and we hope, through this project, it will inspire many of our pupils to pursue a career in the healthcare profession.

The Ipswich High School pupils will sell an anthology of their work to raise money for communities adversely affected by coronavirus - Credit: Ipswich High School

“This project is part of my belief that, in addition to achieving academic excellence within the classroom, it is the school’s responsibility to focus on engaging and empowering our students to participate and lead in initiatives which will make a positive impact upon the world and demonstrate to them that, even at this age, there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

People who are willing to be interviewed should email marketing@ipswichhighschool.co.uk