Ipswich primary school closed for 'maintenance investigations'

Ravenswood Community Primary School will be closed tomorrow while maintenance investigations are carried out - Credit: Google Maps

A primary school in Ipswich will be closed tomorrow while maintenance is carried out.

Ravenswood Community Primary School will be closed on Tuesday, November 30 for "maintenance investigations", according to Suffolk County Council's website.

It is understood the closure relates to a damaged ceiling.

When approached for comment the school said it would update its website with any further information.