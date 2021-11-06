News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
St Mark's Catholic School joins Greta in Ipswich youth climate march

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:00 PM November 6, 2021
Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a climate change protest march on Friday afternoon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School have been protesting inaction on climate change as world leaders meet in Scotland. 

Kids at St Mark's Catholic Primary School hold signs for action on climate change - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ipswich school went green on Friday, November 5 and made promises to the planet as part of a UK-wide youth movement.

The kids have been going green when COP26 is on - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was also among thousands at a UK-wide young people's climate march called Fridays for Future. Ms Thunberg is in Glasgow, where the climate change conference COP26 is being held until November 12. 

Pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School learned about climate change this week. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lolo, head girl at St Mark's Catholic Primary School, said: "We have learned about the importance of the future and what we need to change in our everyday lives.

Kids at St Mark's Catholic Primary School in Ipswich holding signs for action on climate change - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Our opinions and views have been shared in discussions. Because COP26 is happening this week, I felt like this is a good time to learn about the climate crisis."

Pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School in Ipswich were inspired by Pope Francis' message - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Claire Jackson, the headteacher at  St Mark's Catholic Primary School, said the school has taken a lot of inspiration from Pope Francis who invited "everyone on the planet to care for our common home".

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at St Mark's Primary School took part in a Climate Change protest march on Friday afternoon during their daily mile. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


