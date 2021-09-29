Ipswich students share thoughts about GCSE and A-level exams next summer

Published: 7:30 AM September 29, 2021

From concerns about future lockdowns and online learning, to what will be covered in exams, Ipswich young people have shared their thoughts about taking A-levels and GCSEs next summer.

Young people today have had to adapt very quickly to the ever-changing environment that the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown at them.

August saw GCSE and A-level students collect results based on coursework, mock exams and homework, with many young people doing better than expected.

For young people at Copleston High School in Ipswich this is how they feel.

Jemma, 17, from year 13 said she feels the normal amount of exam anxiety and feels confident for next summer, but she does worry about how the government will handle changes.

“It’s quite intimidating especially with the gaps we’ve had in terms of not being in school. But I think Copleston has really helped and supported students during that time,” she said.

“I’m feeling the same normal anxiety that I would any other year but the uncertainty of how the government handles these situations and whether they will take into account the gap in learning worries me,” she added.

Saruna, 17, also from year 13 thinks that the way lessons were taught in the pandemic has made students more independent.

She said: “Learning online is not ideal, but going into university that may be a possibility – we may have to do online lessons.

“We have to be more independent. It didn’t pull us back from developing, it actually brought us forward,” she added.

However, a group of students from year 11 explained that the pandemic has been much more of a challenge for them.

15-year-old Hayden said: “Our year as a whole has struggled a lot during lockdown because we have missed important information that we needed.

“Everyone’s worst nightmare at the moment is that we’re going to get into the exam hall, find a question and think ‘what is this question?’”

Yusuf, 15, explained that parts of certain subjects' curriculum may be cut from exams next year, but says there has not been any guidance on this yet.

He said: “We have eight or nine months until our GCSEs start. We may have all this content to revise for but if we don’t know what’s getting cut, it’s kind of a waste of time."