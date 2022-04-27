'It's vital we remember' - Auschwitz play heads to art centre

An immersive and powerful drama depicting events at Auschwitz will open tomorrow night.

James Hyland, artistic director and founder of Brother Wolf Production, is the writer, producer and director of the play A Lesson From Auschwitz, which will be performed in the Two Sisters Arts Centre, in Felixstowe.

Suzanne Hawkes, artistic director of Two Sisters Arts Centre, said: “I wanted to do something to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and could think of nothing better than James Hyland’s powerful drama depicting events at Auschwitz. It won't be an easy watch, but it's vital we remember for the sake of our children and our children's children."

Yom HaShoah, in English called Holocaust Remembrance Day, is this year from nightfall on April 27 until sunset on April 28.

Other memorial dates include the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the UK's Holocaust Memorial Day, both held on the anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation on January 27, 1945.

Based upon real events, ‘A Lesson from Auschwitz’ explores the disturbing reality of life in a death camp.

The drama is performed by Michael Shon and James Hyland and is suitable for those aged 14 and above.

The drama will be performed at Two Sisters Art Centre in Felixstowe, on Thursday, April 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online or in the centre's box office. Proceeds will be donated to charity.