College students to build houses for pigs at Jimmy's Farm

Jimmy Doherty and Sunny Bamra with T level students who will be involved in this project - Credit: John Nice

Students at Suffolk New College are getting the opportunity to create houses for rare pig breeds at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park as part of a new partnership.

The collaboration will see six students work with the farm manager to build the pig houses.

Sunny Bamra, director of Engineering, Construction and Building Technology at Suffolk New College, said: "This is an opportunity for our students to use all of the skills they have learned on the course to create something that has an everlasting impact.

Sunny Bamra said the collaboration was a proud moment for Suffolk New College - Credit: John Nice

"They will submit designs this month - and a panel will choose their preferred option to be constructed in 2022.

"It's a proud moment for me and Suffolk New College to be involved in this."

Presenter and farm owner Jimmy Doherty added: "It's our 20th anniversary next year and the pig houses will be one of the centrepieces of a new breed area that we are opening in 2022. This project is very exciting for me and the team.

"I'm passionate about home-grown talent and I know that the local business community feels the same."

Pannaji Singh is one of the students involved in the project - Credit: John Nice

Pannaji Singh, a 17-year-old student from Ipswich, said: "All the theory work we’ve done so far will come to life during this project."