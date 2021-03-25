News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Morrisons donate Easter eggs to Ipswich SEND pupils

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:15 PM March 25, 2021   
Staff at Morrisons have donated Easter Eggs to the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich

Generous staff at Morrisons have donated a batch of Easter eggs to an Ipswich special school.

All students at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy have been gifted eggs and mini bunny craft eggs by the supermarket, to help celebrate this year's holiday.

The school, which teaches children with physical, medical and sensory needs or learning difficulties, has recently benefited from support from local charity GeeWizz to help redevelop its playground – with funds coming from the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.

Morrisons is donating 100,000 eggs nationwide

Nationally, the supermarket chain will give out 100,000 eggs to those in need before the Easter weekend.

Paula Lushington, a local Morrisons community champion, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to spread some Easter joy across the local community and to meet the inspirational children at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Happy Easter to you all.”

