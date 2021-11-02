Nigerian princess helps college celebrate Black History Month

A Nigerian princess who has worked with Beyoncé and Adele has helped an Ipswich college celebrate Black History Month.

Remi Morrison, who lives in Manningtree, is the niece to King Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III - Yoruba king of the Abeokuta clan in Nigeria.

Remi came to Suffolk One College to share her experiences having worked with global superstars and has even helped promote popular shows such as Breaking Bad. She now successfully runs her business Red Cactus Media.

Organised by Ellisha Soane's, lecturer and equality, diversity and inclusion innovator, Remi’s visit was part One Sixth Form College’s celebrations of Black History Month with a number of speakers visiting the college.

Remi said: “For me, Black History Month is about changing the narrative and bringing positive stories to the fore. If you increase the visibility of positive stories relating to black history, you raise aspirations.”

Femi Orensanya, an acclaimed architect, was also among the guest speakers who visited during Black History Month.

Ian Brown, Progress tutor at the college and a key figure in promoting the campaign, said: “Black History Month enables us to celebrate the diversity of our community; allowing voices to be heard.”