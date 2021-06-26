Ipswich high school holds thought-provoking Windrush exhibition
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Ipswich pupils were asked to look at items brought from the Caribbean by the Windrush generation.
Northgate High School hosted the exhibition from the Windrush Consortium Suffolk and Museumand in celebration of National Windrush Day 2021.
The travelling exhibit ‘From the Caribbean Isles to the British Isles: HOME TO HOME’ includes items brought by Commonwealth workers such as ladies' curling tongs and pre-1960s jewellery; men's razor sets and a variety of hair products; and leisure items such as books, dominoes and harmonicas.
These items have been collected since 1997 by the museum's founder Catherine Ross, as she wanted to find out what Caribbean people have contributed to the UK, and thus the collection began.
Rowena Mackie, headteacher of Northgate High School, was "delighted to host the exhibition" and it has enriched the curriculum being offered in Key Stage 3 across a range of subjects.
Del White, Windrush Suffolk consortium director, said “Museumand delivered a meaningful project in celebration of National Windrush Day to inform the next generation of the importance of not only understanding the legacy of the Windrush generation but also to celebrate their contributions."
