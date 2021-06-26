News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Ipswich high school holds thought-provoking Windrush exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM June 26, 2021   
Lynda Burrell and Catherine Ross (front), from Museumand with students from Northgate High School in

Lynda Burrell and Catherine Ross (front), from Museumand with students from Northgate High School in Ipswich where they are presenting their Windrush exhibition. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ipswich pupils were asked to look at items brought from the Caribbean by the Windrush generation. 

Northgate High School hosted the exhibition from the Windrush Consortium Suffolk and Museumand in celebration of National Windrush Day 2021. 

Lynda Burrell and Catherine Ross from Museumand ready to present their Windrush exhibition at Northg

Lynda Burrell and Catherine Ross from Museumand ready to present their Windrush exhibition at Northgate High School in Ipswich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The travelling exhibit ‘From the Caribbean Isles to the British Isles: HOME TO HOME’ includes items brought by Commonwealth workers such as ladies' curling tongs and pre-1960s jewellery; men's razor sets and a variety of hair products; and leisure items such as books, dominoes and harmonicas.

Some of the items brought along by Lynda Burrell and Catherine Ross, from Museumand, to show student

Some of the items brought along by Lynda Burrell and Catherine Ross, from Museumand, to show students of Northgate High School in Ipswich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

These items have been collected since 1997 by the museum's founder Catherine Ross, as she wanted to find out what Caribbean people have contributed to the UK, and thus the collection began.

Catherine Ross from Museumand presenting their Windrush exhibition at Northgate High School in Ipswi

Catherine Ross from Museumand presenting their Windrush exhibition at Northgate High School in Ipswich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Rowena Mackie, headteacher of Northgate High School, was "delighted to host the exhibition" and it has enriched the curriculum being offered in Key Stage 3 across a range of subjects.

Catherine Ross from Museumand presenting their Windrush exhibition at Northgate High School in Ipswi

Catherine Ross from Museumand presenting their Windrush exhibition at Northgate High School in Ipswich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Del White, Windrush Suffolk consortium director, said “Museumand delivered a meaningful project in celebration of National Windrush Day to inform the next generation of the importance of not only understanding the legacy of the Windrush generation but also to celebrate their contributions."

Some of the items brought along by Lynda Burrell and Catherine Ross, from Museumand, to show student

Some of the items brought along by Lynda Burrell and Catherine Ross, from Museumand, to show students of Northgate High School in Ipswich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig
  2. 2 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager found guilty of attempted murder
  3. 3 First plaice for Ipswich fish and chip shop at prestigious awards
  1. 4 Intense rain showers cause flash flooding in Felixstowe
  2. 5 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
  3. 6 Ed Sheeran fans gather outside Portman Road Tik Tok gig to glimpse singer
  4. 7 Cocaine and cannabis found in Ipswich property as three arrested
  5. 8 Fire closes road in Ipswich town centre
  6. 9 First-time shop and café owners open at Ipswich Microshops
  7. 10 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Finlay Hughes

Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ethan Waddleton has been named in the Team GB Rugby Sevens squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Mum's pride as former Ipswich schoolboy named in Tokyo 2020 Olympics squad

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
A teenager remains in critical condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital after being shot on his way to sc

Kesgrave shooting: Judge tells jury majority verdict allowed

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus