News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Northgate High School students win award for befriending scheme

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 5:35 PM November 22, 2021
Students at Northgate sixth form holding their certificate

Students from Northgate Sixth Form are celebrating their Volunteer and Community Action Award. Pictured from left to right: Veronica, Eleanor, Daria, Amy and Head of sixth form, John Alexander - Credit: Jo Ward

Northgate High School students have been celebrating their win at the Suffolk Care Awards for the scheme which sees them befriend elderly people with dementia.

Sixth formers Veronica, Eleanor, Daria and Amy, were delighted to win the 2021 Community and Volunteer Actions award for their work making a difference to elderly people in care homes. 

The school has taken part in the YOPEY Befrienders scheme since 2018, but the pandemic meant that the scheme had to run slightly differently, with befriending happening virtually.  

The scheme sees young people spending time with the elderly, learning about how they can relate to those living with dementia.  

Head of sixth form, John Alexander, said: “We have been taking part in the YOPEY scheme for several years and it has benefitted many, many people.  

“Our students have shown again that community is a very important concept to all of us at Northgate.’ 

It is hoped that the scheme will move back to face-to-face befriending in the autumn of 2022.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Early Christmas present as pub gets £125k makeover
  2. 2 GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns
  3. 3 Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  1. 4 Eyewitnesses describe 'commotion' as cordon in place in town centre
  2. 5 Police given extra stop and search powers after Ipswich attack
  3. 6 Stop and search order ends in Ipswich
  4. 7 Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals sentenced in Suffolk this week
  5. 8 Midwives raise their voices in demand for improved care
  6. 9 Ten family friendly Christmas activities you can do around Suffolk
  7. 10 Meet the female-led art collective looking to take Suffolk by storm
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

Timothy Bradford

person
Cliff Lane Primary School

Children in Need | Gallery

Suffolk kids dress up and dress down for Children in Need

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe's Burton and Dorothy Perkins clothes store has closed

Retail

Large town centre store to become three new shops

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon