Northgate High School students win award for befriending scheme

Students from Northgate Sixth Form are celebrating their Volunteer and Community Action Award. Pictured from left to right: Veronica, Eleanor, Daria, Amy and Head of sixth form, John Alexander - Credit: Jo Ward

Northgate High School students have been celebrating their win at the Suffolk Care Awards for the scheme which sees them befriend elderly people with dementia.

Sixth formers Veronica, Eleanor, Daria and Amy, were delighted to win the 2021 Community and Volunteer Actions award for their work making a difference to elderly people in care homes.

The school has taken part in the YOPEY Befrienders scheme since 2018, but the pandemic meant that the scheme had to run slightly differently, with befriending happening virtually.

The scheme sees young people spending time with the elderly, learning about how they can relate to those living with dementia.

Head of sixth form, John Alexander, said: “We have been taking part in the YOPEY scheme for several years and it has benefitted many, many people.

“Our students have shown again that community is a very important concept to all of us at Northgate.’

It is hoped that the scheme will move back to face-to-face befriending in the autumn of 2022.