'Outstanding at every level' - One Sixth Form College celebrates Ofsted report

Leaders of One Sixth Form College on the outskirts of Ipswich say they are thrilled it has received an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating for the first time.

During their latest inspection, the college was judged as being 'outstanding at every level'.

The college is one of the first in the East of England to get the highest grade possible under the new Ofsted framework, which is more challenging for institutions.

This was its first inspection since it joined Suffolk Academies Trust and the Eastern Colleges Group in 2015.

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Ofsted heaped praise on the college's inclusive approach and "high quality and bespoke learning programmes".

CEO of the Eastern Colleges Group, Dr Nikos Savvas, said: "When I first started to work with Suffolk One, the college was in a different place.

"Since then, every member of staff, student and the community have not only risen to the challenge of the last few years but they have flourished in doing so.

"What this shows is that we are fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, ambition as well as preparing young people for future employment.

"It also reflects how committed we are to excellence and bespoke learning, as well as listening and growing - giving our young people the challenges they need to thrive and the best platform for future success."

Students at the college said that they felt valued and respected in a calm, professional and friendly environment, with excellent learning facilities and teaching.

Jake Robson from One Sixth Form College - Credit: Archant

Jake Robson, the head of centre at One Sixth Form said: "The report is a fantastic reflection of what we do on a daily basis. We are so proud of our students and teachers for showing Ofsted what a wonderful place this is to study, grow and enhance opportunity.

"We have developed so much as a team over these last few challenging years, so this recognition is a real boost and we look forward to celebrating our achievements and sharing our success with our community."

The report highlights that students enjoy learning at One, and the teaching staff at the college are "highly qualified and experienced in their subject specialisms".

The full Ofsted report is here.